Twins first base coach Tommy Watkins has tested positive for COVID-19 and will be isolated from the team.

Watkins left Monday's game against Cleveland, and the team announced it was because of illness.

The 41-year-old Watkins, in his fourth season as the team's first base coach, was vaccinated earlier this season, the team said. Major league field coordinator Kevin Morgan will coach first until Watkins returns.

Hitting coach Edgar Varela is also sidelined because of COVID-19 protocols.

Watkins gave the team the OK to announce his positive test. Before Tuesday night's game against Cleveland, manager Rocco Baldelli said there were no concerns that the game might be postponed.

"We have to stay very aware, very careful and pay attention to everything going on around us," Baldelli said. "It affects multiple people in our group right now."

Varela was in Florida on a family matter when he tested positive for COVID-19. He did not test positive with the Twins.