Twins vs. Red Sox is postponed by rain and a doubleheader is planned for Sunday

Red Sox: Following an MRI on both shoulders on Saturday, 3B Rafael Devers was placed on the 10-day injured list with left shoulder inflammation. C/INF Mickey Gasper was called up from Triple-A Worcester to take the roster spot. … RHP Luis Garcia was reinstated from the IL, where he had been since Aug. 27 with right elbow inflammation. To make room on the roster, RHP Cooper Criswell was optioned to Triple-A Worcester. … RHP Liam Hendriks, who has been out all season while recovering from Tommy John surgery, played catch on Saturday for the first time since receiving a cortisone shot on Monday. Hendriks still hopes to pitch this season.