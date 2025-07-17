Sports

Chiefs wide receiver Rashee Rice sentenced to 30 days in jail over Dallas high-speed crash

The Associated Press
July 17, 2025 at 5:27PM

DALLAS — Kansas City Chiefs wide receiver Rashee Rice was sentenced to 30 days in jail on Thursday after authorities said he and another driver traveling at high speeds in sports cars caused a chain-reaction crash involving multiple vehicles and causing injuries on a Dallas highway last year.

The Dallas County District Attorney's Office said Rice pleaded guilty to two third-degree felony charges of collision involving serious bodily injury and racing on a highway causing bodily injury.

Rice was driving a Lamborghini Urus SUV at 119 mph (191 kph) when he made ''multiple aggressive maneuvers around traffic'' and struck other vehicles, prosecutors said. Prosecutors said that after the crash, Rice failed to check on the welfare of those in the other vehicles and fled on foot.

JAMIE STENGLE

The Associated Press

