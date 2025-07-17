Why the US might finally start calling soccer 'football'

It is the world's most popular sport and yet there is still debate over what it should actually be called.
Is it football or soccer?
U.S. President Donald Trump waded into the topic while at the Club World Cup final in New Jersey last Sunday. He joked that he could pass an executive order to bring the United States in line with much of the rest of the world and ensure that from now on Americans refer to it as football.
''I think I could do that,'' he said with a smile during an interview with host broadcaster DAZN.
It was a light-hearted comment, but at a time when the U.S. is playing an increasingly significant role in soccer the question of why Americans continue to call it by a different name to the one by which it is most commonly known has been raised again.
''They call it football, we call it soccer. I'm not sure that change could be made very easily,'' Trump said.
Soccer keeps growing in the U.S. and so does its influence on the sport. It is co-hosting the men's World Cup with Canada and Mexico next year — the third year in a row that it stages a major tournament after the 2024 Copa America and this summer's Club World Cup.
Other factors are keeping soccer more often in the U.S. consciousness -- and perhaps they will make saying ''football" more commonplace in a tough sporting landscape.