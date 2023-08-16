The Twins watched a four-run lead disappear and saw one of their most reliable relievers, Griffin Jax, unravel in their final game against the Tigers this season.

Attempting to protect a one-run lead in the seventh inning, Jax permitted a game-tying triple to Riley Greene, and back-to-back homers to Spencer Torkelson and Kerry Carpenter. The Twins were handed an 8-7 loss after the inning snowballed on Jax and a late rally fell short despite ninth-inning homers from Jorge Polanco and Max Kepler.

The Twins finished their season series vs. Detroit with eight losses in 13 games. Torkelson homered twice for the Tigers.

Jax, prior to Wednesday, surrendered two homers all season and four runs in his last 31 relief appearances combined. The Tigers matched those numbers in the span of five batters.

Akil Baddoo started the seventh-inning rally against Jax with a leadoff walk. Greene, who finished a double shy of the cycle, followed with a triple off the center field wall. Greene scored the go-ahead run on a groundout with the infield drawn in, a chopper to second base. Then Torkelson and Carpenter both thumped sliders to left field for solo homers.

The top five hitters in the Tigers' lineup combined for 10 hits, three walks and eight runs.

Twins starter Kenta Maeda, who entered Wednesday with a 2.36 ERA in nine starts since returning from the injured list in June, never settled into a rhythm as he faced the Tigers for the second time within a week. He threw at least 17 pitches in each of his four innings, including a 26-pitch first inning. He didn't have his typical command of his slider.

He yielded three runs in the third inning. Akil Baddoo hit a one-handed soft single into right field on a low changeup to start Detroit's rally. Greene followed with a mammoth two-run homer to center field, a 448-foot rocket in a two-strike count. Two batters later, Torkelson teed off on a first-pitch curveball and the ball sailed to the second deck in left field. It was Torkelson's fourth career multi-homer game and two have come against the Twins in the past week.

Maeda looked in the air when manager Rocco Baldelli came to the mound for a pitching change in the fifth inning. It was the first time in Maeda's last six starts he allowed three runs. He shook his head as he walked toward the dugout.

The Twins staked Maeda to an early four-run lead. Royce Lewis, who reached base three times, lined an RBI double in the right-center gap in the first inning. Lewis is batting .481 in his 27 at-bats with runners in scoring position this season.

With one out in the second inning, the Twins delivered four consecutive singles against Tigers righthander Reese Olson. The first three loaded the bases and Edouard Julien followed with a two-run single to center field. Jorge Polanco ended the streak of hits with a sacrifice fly.

Olson pitched six scoreless innings against the Twins last week, permitting two hits, and he allowed four hits and one run over 5 1/3 innings in a June 24 start. The Twins finally figured out the 24-year-old rookie and knocked Olson out of the game after 2 2/3 innings while totaling eight hits.

Despite scoring four runs against Olson, the Twins had plenty of missed opportunities. Julien was picked off first base in the first inning when he misread a ball in the dirt. Lewis and Matt Wallner opened the third inning with back-to-back singles, but they failed to score after a shallow flyout and two strikeouts.

The Twins left the bases loaded in the fourth inning following a single and two walks. Lefty reliever Tyler Holton struck out Wallner with a slider and the Twins didn't have another baserunner until Joey Gallo drew a two-out walk in the eighth inning.

It was the first time the Twins dropped a season series to Detroit since 2016.