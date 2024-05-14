"The Bachelor" franchise announced its first Golden Bachelorette, and it's not Minnesota native and "The Golden Bachelor" runner-up Leslie Fhima.

The franchise announced in an Instagram post Tuesday that Joan Vassos of Maryland will star in the reality TV show airing this fall.

Her selection may disappoint some Fhima fans, who have packed her Life Time Fitness workout classes and wondered whether the Minneapolis mother and grandmother would return to the show to look for love once again.

Though Vassos had an early connection with Golden Bachelor Gerry Turner, she left "The Golden Bachelor" early because of a family emergency. The announcement video of her casting was dripping in gold, from Vassos' dress to the rose featured in the video.

Vassos, 61, is a school administrator and widow. She is a mother of four and a grandmother of two who enjoys listening to Elton John, spending time with her dog and cooking, according to ABC.

Fhima told the Star Tribune in December that she wasn't in talks to be the Golden Bachelorette. "Maybe in a year, who knows? I take it one day at a time," she said at the time.

Reached by text Tuesday evening, Fhima declined to comment. On Instagram, she posted a photo of herself with Vassos, saying, "Happy for my friend @joan_vassos!!!"

Star Tribune reporter Jenna Ross contributed to this story.