IMPACT PLAYER: Riley Greene, Tigers
The No. 5 overall pick in the 2019 MLB draft finished a double shy of the cycle with four RBI, two runs and a sacrifice fly. His three hits and four RBI matched career highs.
BY THE NUMBERS
6 Spencer Torkelson home runs against the Twins this season.
9 Twins losses this year when they record at least 10 hits.
4 Hits from Edouard Julien, a career high. He's the third Twins rookie with four hits in a game, joining Royce Lewis and Matt Wallner.
Raley races for 1st pinch-hit, inside-the-park HR in Rays' history in 6-1 win over Giants
Rays outfielder Luke Raley's first thought when he powered a first-pitch slider into Triples Alley at Oracle Park was to make it to third base. When Raley saw the ball take a few fortuitous bounces, he knew he wasn't stopping until he crossed home plate.
Sports
Walker homers twice, hitting 2-run shot in 8th in Diamondbacks' 9-7 victory over Rockies
Christian Walker hit a pair of two-run homers, the second in the eighth inning lifting the Arizona Diamondbacks past the Colorado Rockies in a 9-7 victory Wednesday.
Twins
Twins pummeled one last time by Tigers hitters in 8-7 loss
Twins reliever Griffin Jax was roughed up for four runs in a fateful seventh inning as the Twins squandered a 4-0 lead in the matinee at Target Field.
Vikings
Scoggins: Is Flores' defense chaos or art? Doesn't matter unless it's better
Blitzes and disguises from Vikings defensive coordinator Brian Flores have combined for a high risk-reward ratio during joint training with the Titans.
Sports
Yormark: Big 12 had conversations with UConn, Gonzaga but is done expanding
Big 12 Commissioner Brett Yormark says his conference is done expanding, shutting down the possibility of adding UConn and Gonzaga after engaging with both basketball powers on potential membership.