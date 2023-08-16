IMPACT PLAYER: Riley Greene, Tigers

The No. 5 overall pick in the 2019 MLB draft finished a double shy of the cycle with four RBI, two runs and a sacrifice fly. His three hits and four RBI matched career highs.

BY THE NUMBERS

6 Spencer Torkelson home runs against the Twins this season.

9 Twins losses this year when they record at least 10 hits.

4 Hits from Edouard Julien, a career high. He's the third Twins rookie with four hits in a game, joining Royce Lewis and Matt Wallner.