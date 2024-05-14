THREE-GAME SERIES AT TARGET FIELD

All games on BSN, 830 AM and 102.9 FM

Tuesday, 6:40 p.m.: LHP Carlos Rodón (3-2, 3.56 ERA) vs. RHP Chris Paddack (4-1, 4.34)

Wednesday, 6:40 p.m.: RHP Marcus Stroman (2-2, 3.80 ERA) vs. RHP Pablo López (4-2, 3.89)

Thursday, 12:10 p.m.: RHP Clarke Schmidt (4-1, 2.95 ERA) vs. RHP Joe Ryan (2-2, 3.21)

Yankees update: They are 27-15 after Sunday's 10-6 victory in Tampa. Luis Gil, who was traded to the Yankees in 2018 for OF Jake Cave, improved to 4-1 with a 2.51 ERA with six shutout innings on Sunday. The Yankees have won seven of their last nine games. … OF Aaron Judge is 12-for-31 with four home runs in his past nine games to raise his average to .235. … OF Juan Soto, in his first season with the Yankees after six seasons in the NL, is hitting .314.. … RHP Gerrit Cole (right elbow inflammation), who hasn't pitched this season, threw a bullpen session Saturday and is expected to throw again this week. … INF D.J. LeMahieu (right foot fracture), who has not played this season after being hurt in spring training, is rehabbing in Florida.

Twins update: They are 24-16 and have won six consecutive series for the first time since Sept. 2010. … RF Max Kepler has a career-high 14-game hitting streak. … 1B Carlos Santana has gone 7-for-16 with three home runs and eight RBI in the past four games to raise his batting average to a season-high .212. … OF Byron Buxton (right knee inflammation) is eligible to be activated on Tuesday. He is expected to run the bases on Tuesday to see if he is ready to be activated. … The Twins were 4-3 against the Yankees last season — winning two of three games at Target Field.



