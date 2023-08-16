Twins manager Rocco Baldelli hinted on Tuesday before the Twins beat the Tigers that designated hitter Byron Buxton likely won't return before September.

"We have the DH spot to use and keep a regular rotation going in the infield is the way I'd look at it," Baldelli said. "You get into September, or whenever it is when Buck returns, and then we start talking about some different options."

Buxton, who has been on the injured list since Aug. 4 because of a right hamstring strain, is throwing, hitting and taking ground balls. He will begin ramping up his running this week.

"He's getting better, but his return is not imminent," Baldelli said. "I'm fairly certain that he's going to go on a rehab assignment when he is ready to come back. We haven't started that discussion yet. I've heard some ideas, but we don't have that plan set in stone."

Buxton has hit .207 this season with 17 home runs and 42 RBI in 85 games this season.

Kenta Maeda (3-7, 3.97 ERA) starts for the Twins today (12:10 p.m., BSN) at Target Field against Tigers righthander Reese Olson (2-5, 4.45).

TIGERS LINEUP

Akil Baddoo, LF

Riley Greene, CF

Matt Vierling, 3B

Spencer Torkelson, 1B

Kerry Carpenter, RF

Miguel Cabrera, DH

Zach McKinstry, SS

Andy Ibanez, 2B

Jake Rogers, C

TWINS LINEUP

Edouard Julien, 2B

Jorge Polanco, DH

Max Kepler, RF

Royce Lewis, 3B

Matt Wallner, LF

Donovan Solano, 1B

Christian Vázquez, C

Joey Gallo, CF

Kyle Farmer, SS