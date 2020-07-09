Just three days after the 2020 Twins schedule was released, after much anticipation, Major League Baseball quietly revealed the 2021 schedules Thursday.

The season, fittingly, begins on April Fools’ Day amid the uncertainty of the coronavirus pandemic. The Twins start with a three-game series at Miller Park in Milwaukee against the Brewers.

The home opener is Thursday, April 8, against the Seattle Mariners, part of a seven-game homestand that includes four games against the Red Sox.

The Twins will have interleague games against Milwaukee, Pittsburgh, Cincinnati, St. Louis and the Chicago Cubs, the same National League teams they face during the 60-game 2020 season. Originally, the 2020 NL opponents were to be NL West teams.

The season ends the first weekend of October in Kansas City.

Twins 2021 schedule

April 1, 3-4 at Milwaukee

April 5-7 at Detroit

April 8, 10-11 vs. Seattle

April 12-15 vs. Boston

April 16-18 at L.A. Angels

April 19-21 at Oakland

April 23-25 vs. Pittsburgh

April 26-28 at Cleveland

April 30, May 1-2 vs. Kansas City

May 3-6 vs. Texas

May 7-9 at Detroit

May 11-13 at Chicago White Sox

May 14-16 vs. Oakland

May 17-19 vs. Chicago White Sox

May 21-23 at Cleveland

May 24-26 vs. Baltimore

May 28-30 vs. Kansas City

June 1-2 at Baltimore

June 3-6 at Kansas City

June 8-10 vs. N.Y. Yankees

June 11-13 vs. Houston

June 14-16 at Seattle

June 18-20 at Texas

June 21-22 vs. Cincinnati

June 24-27 vs. Cleveland

June 28-30, July 1 at Chicago White Sox

July 2-4 at Kansas City

July 5-7 vs. Chicago White Sox

July 8-11 vs. Detroit

July 12-15 All-Star Break (game in Atlanta)

July 16-18 at Detroit

July 19-21 at Chicago White Sox

July 22-25 vs. L.A. Angels

July 26-28 vs. Detroit

July 30-31, Aug. 1 at St. Louis

Aug. 3-4 at Cincinnati

Aug 5-8 at Houston

Aug 9-11 vs. Chicago White Sox

Aug. 13-15 vs. Tampa Bay

Aug. 16-18 vs. Cleveland

Aug. 19-22 at N.Y. Yankees

Aug. 24-26 at Boston

Aug. 27-29 vs. Milwaukee

Aug. 31, Sept. 1 vs. Chicago Cubs

Sept. 3-5 at Tampa Bay

Sept. 6-9 at Cleveland

Sept. 10-12 vs. Kansas City

Sept. 14-15 vs. Cleveland

Sept. 17-19 at Toronto

Sept. 21-22 at Chicago Cubs

Sept. 23-26 vs. Toronto

Sept. 28-30 vs. Detroit

Oct. 1-3 at Kansas City