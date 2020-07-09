Just three days after the 2020 Twins schedule was released, after much anticipation, Major League Baseball quietly revealed the 2021 schedules Thursday.
The season, fittingly, begins on April Fools’ Day amid the uncertainty of the coronavirus pandemic. The Twins start with a three-game series at Miller Park in Milwaukee against the Brewers.
The home opener is Thursday, April 8, against the Seattle Mariners, part of a seven-game homestand that includes four games against the Red Sox.
The Twins will have interleague games against Milwaukee, Pittsburgh, Cincinnati, St. Louis and the Chicago Cubs, the same National League teams they face during the 60-game 2020 season. Originally, the 2020 NL opponents were to be NL West teams.
The season ends the first weekend of October in Kansas City.
Twins 2021 schedule
April 1, 3-4 at Milwaukee
April 5-7 at Detroit
April 8, 10-11 vs. Seattle
April 12-15 vs. Boston
April 16-18 at L.A. Angels
April 19-21 at Oakland
April 23-25 vs. Pittsburgh
April 26-28 at Cleveland
April 30, May 1-2 vs. Kansas City
May 3-6 vs. Texas
May 7-9 at Detroit
May 11-13 at Chicago White Sox
May 14-16 vs. Oakland
May 17-19 vs. Chicago White Sox
May 21-23 at Cleveland
May 24-26 vs. Baltimore
May 28-30 vs. Kansas City
June 1-2 at Baltimore
June 3-6 at Kansas City
June 8-10 vs. N.Y. Yankees
June 11-13 vs. Houston
June 14-16 at Seattle
June 18-20 at Texas
June 21-22 vs. Cincinnati
June 24-27 vs. Cleveland
June 28-30, July 1 at Chicago White Sox
July 2-4 at Kansas City
July 5-7 vs. Chicago White Sox
July 8-11 vs. Detroit
July 12-15 All-Star Break (game in Atlanta)
July 16-18 at Detroit
July 19-21 at Chicago White Sox
July 22-25 vs. L.A. Angels
July 26-28 vs. Detroit
July 30-31, Aug. 1 at St. Louis
Aug. 3-4 at Cincinnati
Aug 5-8 at Houston
Aug 9-11 vs. Chicago White Sox
Aug. 13-15 vs. Tampa Bay
Aug. 16-18 vs. Cleveland
Aug. 19-22 at N.Y. Yankees
Aug. 24-26 at Boston
Aug. 27-29 vs. Milwaukee
Aug. 31, Sept. 1 vs. Chicago Cubs
Sept. 3-5 at Tampa Bay
Sept. 6-9 at Cleveland
Sept. 10-12 vs. Kansas City
Sept. 14-15 vs. Cleveland
Sept. 17-19 at Toronto
Sept. 21-22 at Chicago Cubs
Sept. 23-26 vs. Toronto
Sept. 28-30 vs. Detroit
Oct. 1-3 at Kansas City