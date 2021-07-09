Nobody said battles at the bottom can't be entertaining.

Ryan Jeffers broke up Tarik Skubal's perfect game in the fifth inning with a home run on Thursday, Miguel Sano tied the game with a blast of his own, and the Twins bunted, challenged, and hustled their way to a 5-3 victory over Detroit at Target Field.

And let's not forget J.A. Happ, who now owns a winning record, 5-4, despite a 5.90 ERA after limiting the Tigers to three runs over seven innings, his longest start since April.

The Tigers had won six of their last eight games and the Twins had lost seven of their last nine, but they certainly looked well-matched as they opened a rare stretch of eight consecutive games against each other. Detroit outhit the Twins, but kept leaving runners on base. The Twins managed only six hits, two apiece in the fifth, sixth, and seventh innings — but scored in each of them.

And it was how they did it that made the game exciting. In the sixth, for instance, after Jorge Polanco bunted his way on base, Nelson Cruz hit what appeared to be an inning-ending double play, but moved his 41-year-old legs so quickly down the line, he beat Willi Castro's relay to extend the inning. Moments later, Trevor Larnach singled Polanco home, a run for which Larnach will get the RBI but Cruz deserves much of the credit.

The Tigers took a 2-0 lead off Haps in the second inning when former Twin Jonathan Schoop singled and Eric Haase lofted a first-pitch fastball into the left-field seats.

That looked like it might be enough for Skubal, who mowed down the first 13 Twins he faced in order. But the 14th, Jeffers, worked the count against Skubal to 3-2, fouled off a tough pitch, then jumped on an inside fastball and launched it into the bullpens, ending the no-hit bid and cutting Detroit's lead in half.

Detroit loaded the bases in the sixth with three straight singles off Happ, but the veteran lefthander minimized the damage by striking out James Candelario. He walked in a run when Zack Short took ball four, but escaped further damage when Castro whistled a line drive just over his head. Jorge Polanco made a diving catch just in front of second base, flipped the ball from the dirt to shortstop Andrelton Simmons, who threw flat-footed to complete the double play.

The Twins finally rallied for good in the bottom of the seventh, when Miguel Sano tied the game with a leadoff home run into the upper deck. Max Kepler followed with an infield single, and though he appeared forced out on a Gilberto Celestino ground ball, the Twins challenged the call, on the grounds that Castro came off the bag early. Replay overturned the out, a sacrifice bunt by Simmons moved both runners up, and Kepler scored on a wild pitch by Tigers reliever Jose Cisnero. The final run came home on Polanco's sacrifice fly.

The game, the second-shortest of the Twins' season at only 2:23, allowed Minnesota to escape last place, with Kansas City falling into the cellar.