MILWAUKEE — Milwaukee Brewers left-handed pitcher Wade Miley said Friday that he needs Tommy John surgery.

The 37-year-old Wiley was put on the 15-day injured list with left elbow inflammation on April 22, retroactive to April 19.

''I need a full Tommy John,'' Miley said Friday before the Brewers faced the New York Yankees. ''I knew it was a different pain than what I've been dealt with the last couple of years. It doesn't really hurt that bad. That's the weird part. I would just think UCL damage would be more painful.''

Wiley made two starts this season, working a total of seven innings. He has a 0-1 record with a 6.43 ERA after allowing six runs, five earned. The Brewers were counting on him this season after he went 9-4 with a 3.14 ERA in 23 starts last season.

''I've got to keep my head down and move forward,'' Wiley said, acknowledging that he'll need 11 to 12 months of recuperation. ''I've still got more in the tank.''

Miley joins fellow pitchers JB Bukauskas, Taylor Clarke, DL Hall and Jakob Junis on the injured list.

