DES MOINES – The St. Paul Saints scored seven runs in the third inning — and hit for the cycle — en route to a 10-3 victory over the Iowa Cubs on Thursday night.

Willians Astudillo gave the Saints a 3-0 lead on a bases-clearing double. Mark Contreras followed with a run-scoring triple, Damek Tomscha with an RBI single and Jimmy Kerrigan with a two-run homer.

BOXSCORE: Saints 10, Iowa 3

The Saints scored three more runs in the fourth on Drew Maggi's two-run shot and Astudillo's solo blast.

Starter Charlie Barnes got the win; he gave up three runs and five hits in 5⅓ innings.

NEWS SERVICES