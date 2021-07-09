DES MOINES – The St. Paul Saints scored seven runs in the third inning — and hit for the cycle — en route to a 10-3 victory over the Iowa Cubs on Thursday night.
Willians Astudillo gave the Saints a 3-0 lead on a bases-clearing double. Mark Contreras followed with a run-scoring triple, Damek Tomscha with an RBI single and Jimmy Kerrigan with a two-run homer.
The Saints scored three more runs in the fourth on Drew Maggi's two-run shot and Astudillo's solo blast.
Starter Charlie Barnes got the win; he gave up three runs and five hits in 5⅓ innings.
NEWS SERVICES
