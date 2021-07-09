GAME RECAP

IMPACT PLAYER

J.A. Happ, Twins

Pitched seven strong innings, his longest outing since April, to earn his fifth win of the season.

BY THE NUMBERS

63 Career strikeouts in Target Field by Miguel Cabrera, passing Alex Gordon (62) for most ever by a visitor.

3 Sacrifice bunts this season by Andrelton Simmons, most by a Twins player since 2018.

3 Bunt singles this season by Jorge Polanco, the only Twin to have successfully bunted for a hit.

ON DECK

Kenta Maeda, whose most recent start was his best of the season, finishes the first half against Tigers' Matt Manning.

PHIL MILLER