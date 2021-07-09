GAME RECAP
IMPACT PLAYER
J.A. Happ, Twins
Pitched seven strong innings, his longest outing since April, to earn his fifth win of the season.
BY THE NUMBERS
63 Career strikeouts in Target Field by Miguel Cabrera, passing Alex Gordon (62) for most ever by a visitor.
3 Sacrifice bunts this season by Andrelton Simmons, most by a Twins player since 2018.
3 Bunt singles this season by Jorge Polanco, the only Twin to have successfully bunted for a hit.
ON DECK
Kenta Maeda, whose most recent start was his best of the season, finishes the first half against Tigers' Matt Manning.
PHIL MILLER
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From Star Tribune
More From Sports
Sports
The Latest: Djokovic wins 2nd set of Wimbledon final
The Latest on Wimbledon (all times local):
Business
The Latest: Pakistan official encouraging vaccines
Pakistan's planning minister is encouraging the country's 27 million citizens who are over 50 to get vaccinated against COVID-19
Sports
Analysis: If Ash Barty keeps learning, she'll keep winning
Ash Barty still considers herself a work in progress.
Sports
Matsuyama, Watson withdraw from British Open
Masters champion Hideki Matsuyama and Bubba Watson were forced to withdraw from the British Open on Sunday.
Sports
Osaka returns to spotlight at ESPYS; Maya Moore honored with courage award
Naomi Osaka returned to the spotlight for the first time since withdrawing from the French Open in May and skipping Wimbledon, posing on the red carpet at The ESPYS on Saturday night.