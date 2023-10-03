Twins-Blue Jays: Things to know before and during the game
Playoff edge? Twins vs. Blue Jays roster breakdown, series prediction
A position-by-position breakdown of the Twins and Blue Jays shows which team has the edge in the American League wild-card series at Target Field.
Aces in place: López and Gray ready to change Twins' playoff fortunes
Pablo López and Sonny Gray bonded from the moment they became teammates — now they're All-Star aces carrying the hopes of a franchise into the postseason.
Neal: After painful regular season, Correa ready for 'all that matters'
Carlos Correa signed the richest contract in Twins history then battled through plantar fasciitis all season. As he prepares to return for the playoffs, he knows what's at stake.
Power hitters, power arms: Twins believe they have postseason formula
"The goal is to win the championship — but also to give the fans something to root for, to celebrate," said Game 1 starter Pablo López.
Gausman is Jays ace and Game 1 starter, but Twins have had his number
Kevin Gausman led the American League in strikeouts and posted a sterling 3.16 ERA — but the Twins scored seven runs in 10 innings against him this season.
Neal: Maybe this Twins team can hit in the playoffs
After years of whiffing when the postseason comes around, this Twins team, much improved after the All-Star break, could buck the trend.
Souhan: Worst playoff curse? Twins and Vikings stake their claim.
A curse is a malevolent spell cast upon you — the Vikings might know playoff heartbreak, but the Twins are a voodoo doll pierced like a pincushion.
Fields of nightmares: How the Twins lost their last 18 playoff games
Misfortune has followed the team since 2004, when they were on the verge of taking a two-game lead over the Yankees in the American League Division Series. Then things took a turn for the worse — and have not turned back.
Twins players have deep playoff experience. Will that help them go deep in playoffs?
The 2023 Twins have played in 217 playoff games in their careers. They have won World Series. And soon they will try to use this experience to end a historic postseason losing streak.
Twins fan's calculation: Odds of 18 straight playoff losses? 69 billion to 1.
Cleanse yourself with an amazing two-hour documentary about the Twins' 18-game losing streak, and stay for the positive energy from the man who made it.
Is this the year the Twins break the losing streak — and dream of more?
In this special edition Twins playoff preview of Daily Delivery, host Michael Rand starts out with his three keys to the Wild Card series against the Blue Jays.
World Series champions on Twins postseason rosters
The 2023 Twins have four players who have previously won World Series on the roster.
Chart: Every Twins postseason appearance since 1961
The Twins have reached the postseason 14 teams since becoming a franchise in 1961. In that time, they've won five playoff series and two World Series.
