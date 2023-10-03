Target Field gets a makeover for the wild-card series.
Jeff Wheeler, Star Tribune
Twins-Blue Jays: Things to know before and during the game

56 minutes ago
Tap on the headline above before, during and after the game to see the Star Tribune's coverage highlights and more about the wild-card series.
Carlos Correa, José  Berrios and Jhoan Duran are likely to have a big impact on the outcome of the wild-card series between the Twins and Blue Jays.

Playoff edge? Twins vs. Blue Jays roster breakdown, series prediction

October 2
A position-by-position breakdown of the Twins and Blue Jays shows which team has the edge in the American League wild-card series at Target Field.
Aces in place: López and Gray ready to change Twins' playoff fortunes

6:27am
Pablo López and Sonny Gray bonded from the moment they became teammates — now they're All-Star aces carrying the hopes of a franchise into the postseason.
Carlos Correa did this a lot this season: play the field. The shortstop played through pain for large parts of the summer.

Neal: After painful regular season, Correa ready for 'all that matters'

October 2
Carlos Correa signed the richest contract in Twins history then battled through plantar fasciitis all season. As he prepares to return for the playoffs, he knows what's at stake.
Catcher Ryan Jeffers and Game 1 starter Pablo López are well-aware of the Twins’ 18-game postseason losing streak, but they believe this team can s

Power hitters, power arms: Twins believe they have postseason formula

October 2
"The goal is to win the championship — but also to give the fans something to root for, to celebrate," said Game 1 starter Pablo López.
Kevin Gausman led the American League this season with 237 strikeouts and his 3.16 ERA was the second-best mark of his career.

Gausman is Jays ace and Game 1 starter, but Twins have had his number

October 2
Kevin Gausman led the American League in strikeouts and posted a sterling 3.16 ERA — but the Twins scored seven runs in 10 innings against him this season.
Royce Lewis’ penchant for grand slams are a hopeful sign for a Twins team plagued by terrible offense in the playoffs.

Neal: Maybe this Twins team can hit in the playoffs

September 30
After years of whiffing when the postseason comes around, this Twins team, much improved after the All-Star break, could buck the trend.
October 2
Joe Nathan sat in the Yankee Stadium dugout after the Twins lost Game 2 of the ALDS in 2004. Blair Walsh tugged on his chinstrap after missing a field

Souhan: Worst playoff curse? Twins and Vikings stake their claim.

A curse is a malevolent spell cast upon you — the Vikings might know playoff heartbreak, but the Twins are a voodoo doll pierced like a pincushion.
October 2
Twins players were glum during a 2020 playoff loss to the Astros at Target Field.

Fields of nightmares: How the Twins lost their last 18 playoff games

Misfortune has followed the team since 2004, when they were on the verge of taking a two-game lead over the Yankees in the American League Division Series. Then things took a turn for the worse — and have not turned back.
October 1
Carlos Correa has tasted champagne plenty of times: he’s played in 79 postseason games.

Twins players have deep playoff experience. Will that help them go deep in playoffs?

The 2023 Twins have played in 217 playoff games in their careers. They have won World Series. And soon they will try to use this experience to end a historic postseason losing streak.
October 2
Juan Rincon in the Twins dugout during Game 4 of the 2004 ALDS.

Twins fan's calculation: Odds of 18 straight playoff losses? 69 billion to 1.

Cleanse yourself with an amazing two-hour documentary about the Twins' 18-game losing streak, and stay for the positive energy from the man who made it.
October 2
Twins players celebrate with champagne in the locker room after clentched the American League Central title. The Minnesota Twins hosted the Los Angele

Is this the year the Twins break the losing streak — and dream of more?

In this special edition Twins playoff preview of Daily Delivery, host Michael Rand starts out with his three keys to the Wild Card series against the Blue Jays.
October 1
Former Twins righthander Carl Pavano was part of the 2003 Marlins championship team.

World Series champions on Twins postseason rosters

The 2023 Twins have four players who have previously won World Series on the roster.
October 2
Johan Santana pitched seven scoreless innings in a 2-0 shutout against the Yankees in Game 1 of the 2004 American League Division Series — the Twins

Chart: Every Twins postseason appearance since 1961

The Twins have reached the postseason 14 teams since becoming a franchise in 1961. In that time, they've won five playoff series and two World Series.