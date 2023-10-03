It's finally here: The Twins vs. Toronto Blue Jays in a best-of-three wild-card series with the winner facing Houston in the American league Division Series. Here's what you need to know to watch and follow the games, including the Star Tribune's playoff coverage highlights.
First pitch: 3:38 p.m. at Target Field
TV: ESPN. Radio: 830 AM/102.9 FM, Twins Radio Network. SiriusXM: Ch. 89, 177.
Play-by-play, in-game statistics on Gameview
MLB playoff scoreboard, schedule, betting lines
Twins-Blue Jays roster breakdown, series prediction
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From Star Tribune
More From Sports
Sports
Luis Rubiales was suspended by FIFA to prevent witness tampering in his Women's World Cup kiss case
FIFA moved to block potential witness tampering by Luis Rubiales when its disciplinary committee suspended the now-ousted Spanish soccer president, the sport's governing body said in a written verdict explaining the decision.
Sports
Seahawks turn defense into offense, dismantle Giants 24-3
With all the points the Seattle Seahawks were scoring this season, it was easy to overlook their defense. They were excellent against the run but the pass defense was horrible.
Vikings
Cam Akers: A nice 'complement' for the Vikings running game
Akers, acquired Sept. 20 via trade from the Rams, brought acceleration, power and had the fortune of solid blocking and favorable looks in his Vikings debut on Sunday.
Sports
Twins-Blue Jays: Things to know before and during the game
Tap on the headline above before, during and after the game to see the Star Tribune's coverage highlights and more about the wild-card series.
Sports
Live: Twins vs. Blue Jays. Follow Game 1 with Star Tribune Gameview.
It's Pablo López vs. Kevin Gausman in the wild-card opener at Target Field. Tap here for pitch-by-pitch updates, the in-game boxscore and updates on the other MLB postseason games.