A federal judge in Minneapolis sentenced a 27-year-old St. Louis Park man to 10 years in prison and 15 years of supervised release for joining ISIS in 2015 before surrendering to Syrian forces.

Abdelhamid Al-Madioum has been in federal custody since the U.S. government transferred him from a Syrian prison in 2020. He quickly pleaded guilty to terrorism support charges in 2021 but has yet to be sentenced while he has helped the U.S. Justice Department in terror investigations nationwide.

The Star Tribune first reported Al-Madioum's joining ISIS in 2017, years before the government announced his defection and as his fate remained uncertain. His is among the rarest of cases involving Americans who tried joining ISIS around the mid-2010s. Of the estimated 300 Americans who traveled or tried to join the group abroad, Al-Madioum is among barely a dozen to survive and be sent back to the U.S. to face charges.

Al-Madioum's son and stepson, 7 and 9 respectively, were brought to the United States last month. The New York Times reported that the resettlement of the stepson is the first time the country has taken in someone from Syria who is not an American national. Al-Madioum's parents will raise the boys while their father is incarcerated, according to court records.

Al-Madioum said he became "self-radicalized" in 2014 when, as an engineering student at Normandale Community College, he connected online with an ISIS recruiter who helped him plan his travel to the group. Al-Madioum left his family behind while on a summer 2015 vacation to visit relatives and loved ones in Morocco.

Federal prosecutors asked Montgomery to sentence Al-Madioum to 12 years in prison, acknowledging that he gave authorities "substantial assistance" since his arrest. This included testimony in federal prosecutions elsewhere of former fellow battalion members. Al-Madioum has described being trained to fight for ISIS, losing an arm to an explosion and later helping the terror organization maintain a database filled with records on fighters and their families.

Manny Atwal, Al-Madioum's attorney, instead asked that Al-Madioum serve seven years in prison. She noted that he has been incarcerated for five years already, including more than a year in harsh conditions in Syria's Hasakah prison. Al-Madioum's wife was killed in front of him and their two young sons before his March 2019 surrender.

