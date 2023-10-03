Twins players and staff celebrate after winning the American League Central title. The Minnesota Twins hosted the Los Angeles Angels at Target Field o
Renée Jones Schneider, Star Tribune
Twins players and staff celebrate after winning the American League Central title. The Minnesota Twins hosted the Los Angeles Angels at Target Field on Friday, Sept. 22, 2023 in Minneapolis, Minn. ] RENEE JONES SCHNEIDER • renee.jones@startribune.com

Twins playoff schedule: Wild-card games, ticket updates and more

October 1
The Twins will host a best-of-three wild-card series at Target Field against the Blue Jays starting Tuesday. Here's the schedule and ticket information.
Royce Lewis celebrated after hitting a two-run homer in the first inning for the Twins. He added a solo shot in the third.

Live updates with La Velle: Lewis, López shining for Twins in Game 1

8 minutes ago
Follow along as Star Tribune Sports columnist La Velle E. Neal III provides live updates from Target Field as the Twins try to win their first playoff game since 2004.
Royce Lewis, José Berrios and Jhoan Duran are likely to have a big impact on the outcome of the wild-card series between the Twins and Blue Jays.

Playoff edge? Twins vs. Blue Jays roster breakdown, series prediction

10:46am
A position-by-position breakdown of the Twins and Blue Jays shows which team has the edge in the American League wild-card series at Target Field.
Catcher Ryan Jeffers and Game 1 starter Pablo López are well-aware of the Twins’ 18-game postseason losing streak, but they believe this team can s

Power hitters, power arms: Twins believe they have postseason formula

October 2
"The goal is to win the championship — but also to give the fans something to root for, to celebrate," said Game 1 starter Pablo López.
Carlos Correa did this a lot this season: play the field. The shortstop played through pain for large parts of the summer.

Neal: After painful regular season, Correa ready for 'all that matters'

October 2
Carlos Correa signed the richest contract in Twins history then battled through plantar fasciitis all season. As he prepares to return for the playoffs, he knows what's at stake.
Kevin Gausman led the American League this season with 237 strikeouts and his 3.16 ERA was the second-best mark of his career.

Gausman is Jays ace and Game 1 starter, but Twins have had his number

October 2
Kevin Gausman led the American League in strikeouts and posted a sterling 3.16 ERA — but the Twins scored seven runs in 10 innings against him this season.
Joe Nathan sat in the Yankee Stadium dugout after the Twins lost Game 2 of the ALDS in 2004. Blair Walsh tugged on his chinstrap after missing a field

Souhan: Worst playoff curse? Twins and Vikings stake their claim.

October 2
A curse is a malevolent spell cast upon you — the Vikings might know playoff heartbreak, but the Twins are a voodoo doll pierced like a pincushion.
Twins
October 2
Twins players were glum during a 2020 playoff loss to the Astros at Target Field.

Fields of nightmares: How the Twins lost their last 18 playoff games

Misfortune has followed the team since 2004, when they were on the verge of taking a two-game lead over the Yankees in the American League Division Series. Then things took a turn for the worse — and have not turned back.
Sports
October 2
Twins players celebrate with champagne in the locker room after clentched the American League Central title. The Minnesota Twins hosted the Los Angele

Is this the year the Twins break the losing streak — and dream of more?

In this special edition Twins playoff preview of Daily Delivery, host Michael Rand starts out with his three keys to the Wild Card series against the Blue Jays.
Twins
October 2
Johan Santana pitched seven scoreless innings in a 2-0 shutout against the Yankees in Game 1 of the 2004 American League Division Series — the Twins

Chart: Every Twins postseason appearance since 1961

The Twins have reached the postseason 14 teams since becoming a franchise in 1961. In that time, they've won five playoff series and two World Series.
Twins
October 2
Twins infielder Royce Lewis grinned as he threw to first during infield practice Monday afternoon at Target Field.

Twins playoff roster update: Correa, Lewis likely; Buxton complicated

Royce Lewis could be at his normal position or designated hitter, while Carlos Correa said he will definitely be at shortstop. Byron Buxton's status is less clear.