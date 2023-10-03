Twins playoff schedule: Wild-card games, ticket updates and more
The Twins will host a best-of-three wild-card series at Target Field against the Blue Jays starting Tuesday. Here's the schedule and ticket information.
Live updates with La Velle: Lewis, López shining for Twins in Game 1
Follow along as Star Tribune Sports columnist La Velle E. Neal III provides live updates from Target Field as the Twins try to win their first playoff game since 2004.
Playoff edge? Twins vs. Blue Jays roster breakdown, series prediction
A position-by-position breakdown of the Twins and Blue Jays shows which team has the edge in the American League wild-card series at Target Field.
Power hitters, power arms: Twins believe they have postseason formula
"The goal is to win the championship — but also to give the fans something to root for, to celebrate," said Game 1 starter Pablo López.
Neal: After painful regular season, Correa ready for 'all that matters'
Carlos Correa signed the richest contract in Twins history then battled through plantar fasciitis all season. As he prepares to return for the playoffs, he knows what's at stake.
Gausman is Jays ace and Game 1 starter, but Twins have had his number
Kevin Gausman led the American League in strikeouts and posted a sterling 3.16 ERA — but the Twins scored seven runs in 10 innings against him this season.
Souhan: Worst playoff curse? Twins and Vikings stake their claim.
A curse is a malevolent spell cast upon you — the Vikings might know playoff heartbreak, but the Twins are a voodoo doll pierced like a pincushion.
Twins
Fields of nightmares: How the Twins lost their last 18 playoff games
Misfortune has followed the team since 2004, when they were on the verge of taking a two-game lead over the Yankees in the American League Division Series. Then things took a turn for the worse — and have not turned back.
Sports
Is this the year the Twins break the losing streak — and dream of more?
In this special edition Twins playoff preview of Daily Delivery, host Michael Rand starts out with his three keys to the Wild Card series against the Blue Jays.
Twins
Chart: Every Twins postseason appearance since 1961
The Twins have reached the postseason 14 teams since becoming a franchise in 1961. In that time, they've won five playoff series and two World Series.
Twins
Twins playoff roster update: Correa, Lewis likely; Buxton complicated
Royce Lewis could be at his normal position or designated hitter, while Carlos Correa said he will definitely be at shortstop. Byron Buxton's status is less clear.
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
Business New York judge issues limited gag order after Trump sends disparaging post about court clerk
More from Star Tribune
Business New York judge issues limited gag order after Trump sends disparaging post about court clerk
More from Star Tribune
Business New York judge issues limited gag order after Trump sends disparaging post about court clerk
More from Star Tribune
Business New York judge issues limited gag order after Trump sends disparaging post about court clerk
More from Star Tribune
More From Star Tribune