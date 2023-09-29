The Twins have lost 18 consecutive postseason games, a record for all major North American sports. Here's how it happened

On Oct. 5, 2004, the Twins and Johan Santana beat the Yankees 2-0 in the first game of the American League Division Series at Yankee Stadium. The next day, the Twins started a Major League Baseball record 18-game postseason losing streak.

Twins pitcher Juan Rincon sat in the dugout after allowing the Yankees to tie the score in the eighth inning of Game 4 of the 2004 ALDS. New York went on to clinch the series with a 6-5 win.

2004 ALDS vs. NEW YORK YANKEES

7-6 (12), Yankee Stadium: In Game 2 the Twins tied it in the eighth with two runs off Mariano Rivera, took a 6-5 lead in the 12th on Torii Hunter's home run and were poised to take a 2-0 series lead. But Hideki Matsui's two-run single in the bottom of the inning won it for the Yankees.

8-4, Metrodome: Derek Jeter had three hits and drove in three runs for New York, including the fifth single in a row off Carlos Silva in a three-run second inning.

6-5 (11), Metrodome: The Twins coughed up a 5-1 lead — Juan Rincon gave up four runs in the eighth inning — and lost in the 11th when Alex Rodriguez doubled, stole third and scored on a wild pitch by Kyle Lohse.

Torii Hunter watched Oakland celebrate at the end of the game from the Twins dugout. Oakland beat the Twins 8-3 in Game 3 to sweep the series.

2006 ALDS vs. OAKLAND ATHLETICS

3-2, Metrodome: Barry Zito outdueled Cy Young Award winner Johan Santana and Frank Thomas hit a pair of solo homers in a painful home loss.

5-2, Metrodome: Mark Kotsay's tiebreaking two-run, inside-the-park homer after Torii Hunter's ill-advised dive in the seventh inning lifted Oakland.

8-3, Oakland Coliseum: The A's scored four runs in the first three innings in Twins pitcher Brad Radke's final big-league game.

Twins catcher Joe Mauer struck out during fourth inning action in Game 3 of the 2009 ALDS at the Metrodome.

2009 ALDS vs. NEW YORK YANKEES

7-2, New Yankee Stadium: With the Twins playing only one day after their dramatic Game 163 victory over Detroit at the Metrodome, Brian Duensing gave up five five runs in 4⅔ innings.

4-3 (11), New Yankee Stadium: Alex Rodriguez hit a two-run homer in the bottom of the ninth off Joe Nathan to tie the score, and Mark Teixeira won it with a homer in the 11th.

4-1, Metrodome: Rodriguez and Jorge Posada homered in the seventh, Nick Punto was thrown out at third with no out in the eighth inning and Rivera closed the game, the series and the Twins' time at the Dome.

Twins right fielder Jason Kubel stopped at the fence as Nick Swisher hit a home run in the seventh inning of Game 3 of the 2010 ALDS.

2010 ALDS vs. NEW YORK YANKEES

6-4, Target Field: With both a new home and home-field advantage, the Twins blew a 3-0 lead, and Mark Teixeira's seventh-inning homer broke a 4-4 tie.

5-2, Target Field: The Yankees broke a seventh-inning tie with two runs off Carl Pavano, and the Twins only put one runner on in the final three innings.

6-1, New Yankee Stadium: Yankees starter Phil Hughes gave up four hits in seven innings as New York completed the sweep. The Twins didn't return to the playoffs for seven years.

Twins second baseman Brian Dozier reacted after a strikeout in the sixth inning of the 2017 wild-card game in New York.

2017 WILD-CARD GAME vs. NEW YORK YANKEES

8-4, New Yankee Stadium: The Twins scored three in the first ... and so did the Yankees. Using their top two starters, Ervin Santana and Jose Berrios, didn't work for the Twins, while New York leaned on its bullpen after pulling Luis Severino in the first inning.

Twins fans Chris Peterson and Megan Brown found it hard to watch the Twins in the 8th inning during the third game of the ALDS at Target Field.

2019 ALDS vs. NEW YORK YANKEES

10-4, New Yankee Stadium: Again the Twins couldn't hold an early lead, as José Berríos labored for four innings while his relievers found the postseason at Yankee Stadium too daunting.

8-2, New Yankee Stadium: Randy Dobnak, who had made only nine appearances with in the big leagues, started Game 2 for the Twins but was pulled in the third, and Didi Gregorius soon followed with a grand slam off Tyler Duffey to start the rout.

5-1, Target Field: The 101-win Bomba Squad fizzled out, going only 1-for-12 with runners in scoring position.

Twins pitcher Jake Odorizzi took a moment to himself out on the mound after the Twins lost to the Astros in Game 2 of the 2020 wild-card series at Target Field.

2020 WILD-CARD ROUND vs. HOUSTON ASTROS

4-1, Target Field: Houston scored three unearned runs with two outs in the top of the ninth after Jorge Polanco's throwing error and handed the Twins their 12th consecutive home playoff loss.

3-1, Target Field: Carlos Correa homered for Houston. Alex Kirilloff made his major league debut for the Twins and Eddie Rosario was tossed for complaining about a called strike.