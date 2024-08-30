Twins vs. Blue Jays preview: Pitching matchups, TV-radio information, injury report

Toronto update: The Blue Jays (65-70) come to the Twin Cities after a five-game series in Boston. The Blue Jays defeated the Red Sox 2-0 on Thursday to win the series 3-2. The Blue Jays are 12-17 against AL Central teams. … 1B Vladimir Guerrero Jr., who is third in the AL in hitting (.322), leads the Blue Jays with 27 home runs and 87 RBI. … Gausman and Berrios were the starting and losing pitchers in last year’s wild-card series at Target Field. Gausman, the only pitcher in the AL with two complete games, gave up six earned runs and 10 hits in three innings in Toronto’s 10-8 victory over the Twins on May 11. Berríos is tied for fifth in the AL in victories and is tied for sixth in innings pitched (164⅓). … SS Bo Bichette (strained right calf), who has been sidelined since July 19, could return in early September.