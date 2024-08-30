Twins vs. Blue Jays preview: Pitching matchups, TV-radio information, injury report
The Blue Jays return to where they were swept out of the playoffs last October.
All games on BSN, 830 AM and 102.9 FM
Friday, 7:10 p.m.: RHP Kevin Gausman (12-9, 4.10 ERA) vs. RHP Pablo López (12-8, 4.26)
Saturday, 6:10 p.m.: RHP José Berríos (13-9, 3.72) vs. RHP Zebby Matthews (1-1, 3.00)
Sunday, 1:10 p.m.: RHP Yariel Rodriguez (1-6, 4.82) vs. RHP Bailey Ober (12-6, 4.06)
Toronto update: The Blue Jays (65-70) come to the Twin Cities after a five-game series in Boston. The Blue Jays defeated the Red Sox 2-0 on Thursday to win the series 3-2. The Blue Jays are 12-17 against AL Central teams. … 1B Vladimir Guerrero Jr., who is third in the AL in hitting (.322), leads the Blue Jays with 27 home runs and 87 RBI. … Gausman and Berrios were the starting and losing pitchers in last year’s wild-card series at Target Field. Gausman, the only pitcher in the AL with two complete games, gave up six earned runs and 10 hits in three innings in Toronto’s 10-8 victory over the Twins on May 11. Berríos is tied for fifth in the AL in victories and is tied for sixth in innings pitched (164⅓). … SS Bo Bichette (strained right calf), who has been sidelined since July 19, could return in early September.
Twins update: The Twins (72-61) are 2-8 in their past 10 games and 1-5 on their nine-game homestand. The 5-1 loss to Atlanta on Wednesday left the Twins with a 13-13 record in August and a 25-24 record since July 1. The Twins have a 3½-game lead over Boston for a wild-card spot. … The Twins, who are 5-13 vs. the AL East, won two of three games at Toronto in May. In the Twins’ 5-1 victory in the series finale, Ober struck out 10 and gave up only one hit in 6⅓ shutout innings. … LF Matt Wallner is hitting .319 with nine home runs and 23 RBI in 38 games since being recalled July 7. … CF Byron Buxton (right hip inflammation) could begin a rehab assignment this weekend.
