Twin Amur tigers are first to be born at Como Zoo in more than 40 years
The arrival of a boy and a girl offer hope for the critically endangered species, zoo officials said.
The twins are the first tigers to be born at Como in more than 40 years, and offer hope for this critically endangered species, said Como Zoo and Conservatory Director Michelle Furrer.
“This is an extraordinary milestone for Como,” she said. “The birth of these tiger cubs is not only a testament to the dedication and expertise of our animal care team but also a beacon of hope for the conservation of Amur tigers worldwide.”
Fewer than 500 amur tigers — also known as Siberian tigers — remain in the wild as they face critical threats from habitat loss, poaching and human-wildlife conflict, Furrer said.
The cubs’ 7-year-old mother, Bernadette, came to Como in October 2023 after spending time at the Oregon Zoo. The father is 11-year-old Tsar, who was born at the Sedgwick County Zoo in Kansas and has been a Como resident since February 2019.
The pairing of the first-time parents was made following a breeding recommendation from the Association of Zoos and Aquariums Amur Tiger Species Survival Plan, a program dedicated to the management and conservation of Amur tigers in accredited institutions across the country.
“These cubs represent a significant success for the Amur Tiger Species Survival Plan and for the future of the species,” said Wes Sims, director of animal care and health at Como Park. “Our team is incredibly excited about the birth of these two tiger cubs. It’s a testament to the dedication and hard work of our team that these amazing animals have successfully bred in our care.”
The cubs’ father will remain on view, but the public will have to wait to see the mother and yet-to-be-named newborns as they will live in private for the next several months, zoo officials said.
But Como said it will provide regular updates on Bernadette and her cubs through its social media channels.