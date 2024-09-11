TV dinners: Try these recipes from your favorite shows

Trim the pastry around the filling with a sharp knife, shaping it to look like a large fish and leaving a border of about 1 inch of pastry around the filling. (The fish shape should include a top and bottom fin, head and tail.) Use the back of a paring knife to create ridges in the fins and tail. Use a large pastry tip to make indents on the fish that look like scales. Lastly, cut some of the pastry trimmings to create the fish’s eye. Brush the whole fish with more egg wash, then transfer the fish on the sheet pan to the refrigerator to chill and firm up for at least 30 minutes and up to 1 hour.