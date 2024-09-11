It’s not enough these days to look and talk like our favorite TV characters. Now we want to eat like them, too. Dishes that play key roles on popular shows seem just as appetizing as anything you’ll see Bobby Flay whip up on the Food Network. And, in many cases, they’re a lot easier to duplicate at home. Ahead of Sunday night’s Emmy Awards (ABC, 7 p.m.) and a new TV season, we revisited shows present and past to cook up some options that promise to be as irresistible on the dining table as they are on the small screen.
TV dinners: Try these recipes from your favorite shows
Win over your boss with Ted Lasso biscuits, impress like Julia Child and whip up the omelet from “The Bear.”
Potato chip omelet from ‘The Bear’
The setup: In one of the defining scenes of last season’s Hulu hit, with the restaurant hurtling toward an opening so awful it would give Gordon Ramsay a heart attack, chef Sydney Adamu (Ayo Edeberi) senses that pregnant colleague Natalie “Sugar” Berzatto (Abby Elliott) is in dire need of comfort. This quick fix — a blend of fancy French cuisine and junk food — does the trick. The treat ends up telling us a lot about Adamu’s drive to please others, especially when the “chips” are down.
The recipe: What sets this recipe apart, aside from the genius combination of fancy (Boursin cheese) and not-so-fancy (potato chips), is straining the eggs for silky, chef-like perfection. A nonstick pan is essential, and so is savoring this anytime dish. Use either plain or sour-cream/onion potato chips, but ruffled is non-negotiable.
The ‘Bear’ Omelet
Serves 1.
Recipes abound across the internet for this television-inspired breakfast. This one combines techniques from the Washington Post and Delish.
- 3 large eggs
- Pinch of kosher salt
- 2 tbsp. butter, divided
- 2 tbsp. Boursin Garlic & Fine Herbs cheese, softened
- Freshly ground white or black pepper, optional
- Crushed ruffled sour-cream and onion potato chips, for serving
- Chopped chives, for serving
Directions
Set a fine-mesh strainer over a medium bowl. Crack the eggs into the strainer and, using a fork, whisk the eggs, pushing them down into the bowl while you do it, making sure the white and yolks are uniform. Once the eggs are through the strainer, add any remaining egg from the strainer, add salt and whisk to combine.
In a 10-inch nonstick skillet over medium-low heat, melt 1 tablespoon of butter, swirling to coat the bottom and sides of the pan. Add the eggs, and use a rubber spatula to quickly stir them while shaking the pan. Still using the spatula, spread eggs into an even layer and occasionally scrape down the sides of the pan. Cook until eggs are just set but still runny and wet, about 3 minutes. Remove from heat.
Place dollops of the Boursin in a line down the middle of the omelet; add freshly ground pepper, to taste. Carefully fold the eggs over themselves to cover the cheese. Slide the omelet onto a plate, seam side down. Brush with remaining 1 tablespoon of butter, and top with potato chips and chives.
Biscuits from ‘Ted Lasso’
The setup: One of the umpteen ways that new football/soccer coach Ted Lasso (Jason Sudeikis) ingratiates himself with his boss is by greeting her most mornings with shortbread cookies presented in pink boxes. The goodies played such an essential role in the critically acclaimed series on Apple TV+ that the show’s second episode was simply titled “Biscuits.” Another reason to break out the biscuits: A fourth season is reportedly in the works, with much of the main cast returning.
The recipe: Can a recipe with just a handful of ingredients be as sinful as “Ted Lasso’s” Rebecca Welton (Hannah Waddington) makes them out to be? Yes. While delicious right from the pan, they are delightfully over the top when dipped in dark chocolate or served alongside ice cream. Be like Ted and present them in a little pink box; you’ll be the hit of the office or this year’s cookie exchange.
Ted Lasso’s Official World-Famous Biscuit Recipe
Makes 16.
Butter is the star here, which is an excuse to splurge on the good stuff. This recipe is adapted from the official one released by Apple TV+, but it’s not much different than many traditional shortbread recipes. Perfect any way you slice it.
- 1 c. (2 sticks) unsalted butter, room temperature, plus more for pan
- ¾ c. powdered sugar
- 2 c. all-purpose flour
- ¼ tsp. coarse salt
- 1 tsp. vanilla or almond extract
Directions
Preheat oven to 300 degrees and arrange rack in the middle of the oven. Butter an 8- or 9-inch-square pan (or alternatively line with parchment paper so it overlaps two sides of the pan).
In the bowl of a stand mixer fitted with the paddle attachment, mix butter on high speed until fluffy, about 3 to 5 minutes. With the mixer on low, gradually add powdered sugar and continue to mix until pale and fluffy, scraping down the sides of the bowl.
Sift the flour and salt into the bowl and add vanilla or almond extract. Mix on low until just combined.
Transfer the dough to the prepared pan and pat to a thickness of more than ½ inch. Refrigerate at least 30 minutes.
Cut the dough into 16 squares. Bake until golden brown and the middle is firm, about 45 to 60 minutes. Cool completely and re-slice, if necessary, before serving.
Loup en croûte from ‘Julia’
The setup: Plenty of mouthwatering meals have played a major role in this Max series about Julia Child, but none made as much of a dramatic impression as this puff pastry-wrapped fish — that’s decorated to look like a fish — representing a new wave of French cooking that Sarah Lancashire’s title character is eager to embrace.
The recipe: Meet the dish created by famed French chef Paul Bocuse that enamored Julia Child and (at least in the show) her cookbook editor. While the traditional recipe calls for a whole sea bass wrapped in puff pastry that’s decorated to look like a fish, most cooks make it with fillets, from branzino to salmon. It’s still impressive (and easier).
Loup en Croûte
Serves 4 to 6.
Tender, juicy fish wrapped in buttery puff pastry with a vegetable filling is picture-perfect and offers an enticing mix of flavors and textures. Add a silky wine-and-herb sauce for serving and you have a spectacular meal. From the Food Network.
Loup en Croûte:
- 2 tbsp. unsalted butter
- 2 large cloves garlic, minced
- 10 oz. fresh spinach, stems trimmed
- Kosher salt and freshly ground black pepper
- Two sheets puff pastry, thawed (from a 17.3-oz. pkg.)
- 2 (6- to 8-oz.) skinless branzino fillets
- 2 tsp. olive oil
- 1 large egg, lightly beaten
- Fresh parsley, for serving
Sauce Choron:
- ⅓ c. dry white wine
- ¼ c. white wine vinegar
- 3 sprigs fresh chervil, leaves finely minced, stems reserved
- 3 sprigs fresh tarragon, leaves finely minced, stems reserved
- 1 medium shallot, chopped
- ½ tsp. whole black peppercorns
- 3 large egg yolks
- Kosher salt and freshly ground black pepper
- 1 ½ sticks (12 tbsp.) unsalted butter
- ¼ c. strained tomato purée
- Fresh chervil sprigs for garnish, optional
Directions
For the loup en croûte: Melt butter in a large skillet over medium heat. Add the garlic and cook, stirring constantly, until tender and fragrant, 1 to 2 minutes. Add half the spinach and cook, stirring occasionally, until wilted, about 2 minutes. Add the remaining spinach and continue to cook until all spinach is wilted and tender, about 2 minutes more. Season with ½ teaspoon of salt and several grinds of black pepper.
Transfer the spinach to a bowl lined with a kitchen towel or cheesecloth and let cool about 10 minutes. Once cool, squeeze spinach in the towel to remove excess liquid. Set the spinach aside and discard the liquid.
Line a rimmed baking sheet with parchment paper.
Working with one sheet at a time, roll out the puff pastry into a rectangle that’s approximately 10 by 14 inches. Transfer one sheet of puff pastry to the prepared baking sheet.
Place one branzino fillet in the center of the pastry. Rub with 1 teaspoon of olive oil and season with ¼ teaspoon salt and several grinds of black pepper. Top the fillet evenly with the spinach. Top with the remaining branzino fillet, rub with the remaining 1 teaspoon olive oil and season with another ¼ teaspoon of salt and several grinds of black pepper. Brush the pastry around the fish and filling with a little beaten egg; lay the other sheet of rolled-out pastry on top of the fish. Press gently to seal.
Trim the pastry around the filling with a sharp knife, shaping it to look like a large fish and leaving a border of about 1 inch of pastry around the filling. (The fish shape should include a top and bottom fin, head and tail.) Use the back of a paring knife to create ridges in the fins and tail. Use a large pastry tip to make indents on the fish that look like scales. Lastly, cut some of the pastry trimmings to create the fish’s eye. Brush the whole fish with more egg wash, then transfer the fish on the sheet pan to the refrigerator to chill and firm up for at least 30 minutes and up to 1 hour.
Position a rack in the center of the oven and preheat to 350 degrees.
Once the fish has chilled, transfer it to the oven and bake until the fish is cooked through and the pastry has puffed and turned deep golden-brown, about 40 minutes. Let sit for 5 minutes before serving.
For the sauce choron: While the fish is baking, combine the white wine, vinegar, chervil and tarragon stems, shallot and peppercorns in a small saucepan. Bring to a simmer over medium-high heat, then lower heat to medium-low to maintain a gentle simmer. Simmer until the mixture has reduced to about 1½ tablespoons of liquid, about 10 minutes. Carefully strain the liquid through a fine-mesh strainer into a small bowl, pressing on the solids with the back of a spoon to extract as much liquid as possible.
Combine the wine reduction, egg yolks and a pinch of salt in the bottom of a 2-cup liquid measuring cup. Melt the butter in a small saucepan over high heat, swirling constantly, until foaming subsides.
Place the immersion blender into the bottom of the cup with the wine reduction and turn it on. With the blender running, slowly pour all of the hot butter into cup. It should emulsify with the egg yolk and wine reduction. The sauce should be thick and creamy. Season with a pinch of salt and several grinds of black pepper. Blend in the tomato purée until smooth and combined. Stir in the chopped tarragon and chervil. Use immediately, or transfer to a small pot and cover with a tight-fitting lid and keep in a warm place for up to 1 hour before serving.
To serve, transfer the fish to a large serving platter and garnish with more chervil around the fish if you like. Cut crosswise into slices about 1½ to 2 inches thick. Spoon some sauce onto individual serving plates and top each with a slice of fish and a sprig of chervil or parsley, if using. Serve immediately.
Santa Burger from ‘Gilmore Girls’
The setup: This holiday concoction never made its way to the menu at Luke’s Diner, but the fact that the joint’s bah-humbug owner (Scott Patterson) whipped it up in the first season was an early indication that he was seeking more than a fat tip from his most difficult regular, Lorelai (Lauren Graham). Nothing says “I dig you” more than a mayonnaise or cream-cheese beard.
The recipe: Save this one for closer to the holidays to a) delight the children in your life, b) be the romantic your “Gilmore” fan significant other wants you to be, or c) throw a festive dinner together in no time. While you won’t win any culinary awards, you will end up on the nice list.
The Santa Burger
Serves 4.
Go ahead and follow the recipe, adapted from “The Official Gilmore Girls Cookbook” (Insight, 2022), or choose your own whimsical path. Beef, turkey or vegetable burgers are all suitable.
- 1 lb. ground beef chuck
- ½ tsp. garlic powder
- ½ tsp. freshly ground pepper
- 2 tbsp. olive oil, plus more for brushing
- Kosher salt
- 1 red bell pepper, cut in half and seeded
- 1 ½ c. shredded Monterey jack cheese
- 1 (8-oz.) block cream cheese, softened
- 4 hamburger buns, split and toasted
- 1 white onion, sliced
For the face garnish:
- 8 jalapeño slices or olives
- 4 cherry tomatoes
- 4 long pickle slices, cut in half
Directions
In a medium bowl, combine the ground beef, garlic powder and ½ teaspoon pepper. Stir together with a fork, keeping the mixture crumbly, not compressed.
With a light hand, form 4 loosely packed patties, then gently flatten each patty to about ½ inch thick. Refrigerate patties for 15 minutes.
Warm a large, heavy saute pan or griddle over high eat until it is very hot, 2 to 3 minutes. Reduce the heat to medium-high, brush the tops of the patties with oil and season generously with salt. Place the patties in the pan, oiled side down, and cook, without moving them for 3 minutes. Brush the top of the patties with oil, season generously with salt and turn. Continue to cook 5 to 7 minutes more, until an instant-read thermometer registers 140 degrees for medium (or your desired doneness).
Preheat oven to 400 degrees.
Place the bell pepper halves on a rimmed baking sheet, coat lightly with olive oil, and sprinkle with salt. Roast for 15 to 20 minutes, until skins are blistered and peppers are soft. Immediately transfer to an airtight container, cover and let stand for 5 to 10 minutes, or until cool enough to handle. Remove the skins and cut each half in half, creating hat-shaped pieces. Reserve scraps.
In a small bowl, mix together shredded Monterey jack and cream cheese with a fork until well-blended.
To assemble, place a burger patty on a bottom bun. Spread a thick layer of cream cheese on the top bun and place directly next to the burger patty. Use a little more cream cheese mixture to join the buns together and create Santa’s mustache. Add reserved pepper pieces for the lips, a cherry tomato for the nose, and jalapeño slices (or olives) for eyes. To make the hat, lay the pepper piece just at the top of the burger patty and prop up with stacked pickle pieces. Use a center onion piece and a dollop of cream cheese as the pom-pom. Place halved onion pieces for eyebrows. Serve.
Waffles on ‘Parks and Recreation’
The setup: The only thing Leslie Knope (Amy Poehler) loves more than Li’l Sebastian, Pawnee’s miniature horse, is this breakfast staple — especially when it’s smothered in whipped cream. She’s so obsessed with the doughy delight that she unknowingly steals bites off the plate of former Secretary of State Madeleine Albright.
The recipe: Homemade waffles require little effort for big reward. Fans of “Parks and Recreation” know that an ingredient list that contains an entire can of whipped cream is not a mistake — it’s a life choice.
Leslie Knope’s Waffle Recipe
Serves 4 to 6.
Whipped cream might be Leslie’s topping of choice, but it doesn’t have to be yours. Top with maple syrup, yogurt, fruit, chocolate — whatever suits you. From NBC’s streaming service Peacock, where you can treat yo’ self and watch “Parks and Rec” over waffles.
- 2 c. flour
- 4 tsp. baking powder
- ½ tsp. salt
- ¼ c. sugar
- 2 eggs
- 2 c. milk
- ½ c. vegetable oil
- 1 tsp. vanilla extract
- 1 can whipped cream
Directions
In a medium bowl, whisk together flour, baking powder, salt and sugar. Set aside.
Separate eggs. In a separate bowl, beat egg whites with an electric mixer until peaks are stiff. Set aside.
In a medium bowl, mix the egg yolks, milk, oil and vanilla. Add to the reserved flour-sugar mixture and stir until combined. Gently fold in egg whites, stirring until just combined.
Preheat waffle iron. Pour batter into waffle iron as directed and cook over medium-high until golden. Top with whipped cream.
Super Simple Macaroni Salad on ‘Blue Bloods’
The setup: After 14 seasons of Sunday dinners on this recently canceled CBS drama, it’s a wonder each cast member didn’t end up weighing more than 350 pounds. The Reagan family favored all-American comfort foods with side dishes that almost make you miss the days of Old Country Buffet. Pull up a chair; the last half of the final season premieres Oct. 18.
The recipe: Bridget Moynahan learned enough sitting around the table as Erin Reagan to write a cookbook with 120 recipes inspired by “Blue Bloods.” Dishes range from Cheesecake with NYPD Topping to Manhattan Clam Chowder and this Super Simple Pasta Salad. It doesn’t pay tribute to New York or the Reagans’ Irish roots, but it does make a good side to burgers and brats during tailgating season.
Super Simple Macaroni Salad
Serves 4 to 6.
From “The Blue Bloods Cookbook,” by Wendy Howard Goldberg and Bridget Moynahan (St. Martin’s Press, 2015).
- ¾ c. mayonnaise
- ¼ c. sour cream
- 2 tsp. Dijon mustard
- 1 tsp. Worcestershire sauce
- 1 tbsp. fresh lemon juice
- ½ tsp. kosher salt
- ½ tsp. freshly ground black pepper
- 4 c. cooked elbow (or other) macaroni, cooked al dente and drained
- ⅓ c. diced red bell pepper
- ½ cup diced celery
- ⅓ cup diced red onion
- 1 tbsp. capers, drained
Directions
In a large bowl, combine the mayonnaise, sour cream, mustard, Worcestershire and lemon juice. Whisk until completely mixed. Add salt and pepper; whisk to incorporate.
Add the macaroni and stir until completely coated. Add the bell pepper, celery, onion and capers. Stir until all ingredients are evenly distributed.
Refrigerate the salad for at least 1 hour and up to overnight. Before serving, taste and add more salt and pepper if needed.
