Trump's family circle has a different look as he returns to the White House

NOW: As Trump geared up for the 2024 run, Ivanka announced that she loved and supported him but was getting out of politics to focus on her husband and their three kids. She did, however, join her father and other family members on election night and when he rang the bell at the New York Stock Exchange in early December after Time magazine named him Person of the Year. She told ''The Skinny Confidential'' podcast that this time around she just wanted to ''show up for him as a daughter'' and be there to watch a movie or a sports game.