Trump scheduled to hold news conference at his New Jersey golf resort

He aired his frustration over the Democrats swapping the vice president in place of Biden at the top of their presidential ticket. He repeatedly denigrated San Francisco, where Harris was once the district attorney, as ''unlivable'' and went after his rival in deeply personal terms, questioning her intelligence, saying she has ''the laugh of a crazy person'' and musing that Democrats were being ''politically correct'' in trying to elevate the first Black woman and person of south Asian descent to serve as vice president.