Trump administration uses multiple techniques to encourage and force deportation

WASHINGTON — Carrying out mass deportations was a key rallying cry during Donald Trump's campaign for the presidency. Since the day he was sworn into office, his administration has focused on how to make that rallying cry reality.
They've touted their policy of going after ''the worst of the worst'' — meaning people who've committed crimes in America — while leaning on some nations to take migrants who the U.S. has difficulty deporting to their own countries.
They've removed protections from hundreds of thousands of people the Biden administration admitted on a temporary basis into the country with the aim of eventually making them deportable.
Here's a look at the strategies that the Trump administration is using, how they're targeting people for deportation and some of the challenges they're running into:
They've targeted the 'worst of the worst' ... and whoever they're with
Immigration enforcement officials have repeatedly portrayed their initial efforts as going after people they describe as ''the worst of the worst.'' Those are people who pose public safety or national security threats, people who've been arrested or convicted of committing crimes in America or who ICE determines are gang members.
On their social media feeds, they posted a constant stream of photos of people arrested by ICE and crimes they're alleged to have committed.
Previous administrations have also prioritized people who are considered public safety threats so that strategy isn't necessarily new.