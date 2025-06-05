Ukraine's drone attack on Russian air bases is a lesson for the West on its vulnerabilities

The targets were Russian warplanes, including strategic bombers and command-and-control aircraft, worth hundreds of millions of dollars. The weapons were Ukrainian drones, each costing under $1,000 and launched from wooden containers carried on trucks.
''Operation Spiderweb,'' which Ukraine said destroyed or damaged over 40 aircraft parked at air bases across Russia on Sunday, wasn't just a blow to the Kremlin's prestige. It was also a wake-up call for the West to bolster its air defense systems against such hybrid drone warfare, military experts said.
Ukraine took advantage of inexpensive drone technology that has advanced rapidly in the last decade and combined it with outside-the-box thinking to score a morale-boosting win in the 3-year-old war that lately has turned in Moscow's favor.
How deeply the attack will impact Russian military operations is unclear. Although officials in Kyiv estimated it caused $7 billion in damage, the Russian Foreign Ministry disputed that, and there have been no independent assessments. Moscow still has more aircraft to launch its bombs and cruise missiles against Ukraine.
Still, the operation showed what ''modern war really looks like and why it's so important to stay ahead with technology,'' said Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy.
Where the West is vulnerable
For Western governments, it's a warning that ''the spectrum of threats they're going to have to take into consideration only gets broader,'' said Douglas Barrie, senior fellow for military aerospace at the International Institute of Strategic Studies in London.
In the past decade, European countries have accused Russia of carrying out a sabotage campaign against the West, with targets ranging from defense executives and logistics companies to businesses linked to Ukraine. Unidentified drones have been seen in the past year flying near military bases in the U.S., the U.K and Germany, as well as above weapons factories in Norway.