Introduction: Host Michael Rand digs into Tuesday's news that Bally Sports intentionally missed a payment to the San Diego Padres, allowing broadcast rights to revert to Major League Baseball. Starting Wednesday, MLB will produce and show the games, offering them through a number of cable/satellite providers as well as in-market streaming for $19.99 a month. With the Twins potentially facing the same scenario as a bankruptcy judge prepares to hear arguments about their TV deal on Wednesday, we now have a real example to track and follow.

10:00: The Star Tribune's Rachel Blount joins Rand to talk about horse safety, what Canterbury Park is doing well and her upcoming story about the 50th anniversary of Secretariat's Triple Crown.

25:00: The Lynx and Twins were plagued by familiar problems on Tuesday, while a familiar name could soon be making big decisions for the Knicks

