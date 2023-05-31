Leila Navidi, Star Tribune Veterinarian Dr. Christy Klatt had a quick snuggle with Hot Shot Kid on Monday while performing exams with the other veterinarians on horses at Canterbury Park.

horse racing

On race day, the veterinarians follow horses from the time they leave their barns through the end of their races. They have the power to remove a horse at any time, which sometimes causes friction with trainers and others.