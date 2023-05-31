horse racing
Keeping horses fit to race is challenge for Canterbury Park, state veterinarians
On race day, the veterinarians follow horses from the time they leave their barns through the end of their races. They have the power to remove a horse at any time, which sometimes causes friction with trainers and others.
Horse racing authority calls for emergency summit with Churchill Downs in wake of 12 deaths
Horse racing's oversight authority will hold an emergency summit Tuesday with Churchill Downs, Kentucky's racing commission and HISA veterinary teams to review information and analysis in the wake of 12 horse fatalities in the past month at the home of the Kentucky Derby.
Why do they euthanize racehorses who break their legs?
There is a cold fact about the sport that can be hard for fans — and impossible for critics — to accept: Sometimes a horse gets hurt, and sometimes it is euthanized, often right on the track.
Stables, trainers try to move through grief over euthanized horses as racing thunders on
Frank Sumpter has spent the past few weeks reflecting on Wild On Ice's remarkable journey to somehow work through his grief over the horse's catastrophic injury just nine days before he was supposed to race in the Kentucky Derby.
Horse fatality numbers for Canterbury Park, all North American tracks
Here's a look at the overall numbers since 2011 and the statistics at Canterbury Park, measured in fatalities per 1,000 starts.
West Metro 'This will be a hard sell': Affordable apartment developer hits roadblocks in western Edina
West Metro 'This will be a hard sell': Affordable apartment developer hits roadblocks in western Edina
West Metro 'This will be a hard sell': Affordable apartment developer hits roadblocks in western Edina
West Metro 'This will be a hard sell': Affordable apartment developer hits roadblocks in western Edina
West Metro 'This will be a hard sell': Affordable apartment developer hits roadblocks in western Edina
West Metro 'This will be a hard sell': Affordable apartment developer hits roadblocks in western Edina
