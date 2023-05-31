Veterinarian Dr. Christy Klatt had a quick snuggle with Hot Shot Kid on Monday while performing exams with the other veterinarians on horses at Canter
Veterinarian Dr. Christy Klatt had a quick snuggle with Hot Shot Kid on Monday while performing exams with the other veterinarians on horses at Canterbury Park.
Keeping horses fit to race is challenge for Canterbury Park, state veterinarians

May 26
On race day, the veterinarians follow horses from the time they leave their barns through the end of their races. They have the power to remove a horse at any time, which sometimes causes friction with trainers and others.
Mage (8), with Javier Castellano aboard, across the finish line to win the 149th running of the Kentucky Derby horse race at Churchill Downs Saturday,

Horse racing authority calls for emergency summit with Churchill Downs in wake of 12 deaths

May 29
Horse racing's oversight authority will hold an emergency summit Tuesday with Churchill Downs, Kentucky's racing commission and HISA veterinary teams to review information and analysis in the wake of 12 horse fatalities in the past month at the home of the Kentucky Derby.
A track worker carries the saddle blanket of Havnameltdown away as the horse is euthanized after suffering a leg injury during the sixth race prior to

Why do they euthanize racehorses who break their legs?

8:22am
There is a cold fact about the sport that can be hard for fans — and impossible for critics — to accept: Sometimes a horse gets hurt, and sometimes it is euthanized, often right on the track.
Joe Lejzerowicz rubs noses with colt Freezing Point, aka “Snowball,” at their barn at Keeneland in Lexington, Ky., March 19, 2023.

Stables, trainers try to move through grief over euthanized horses as racing thunders on

May 30
Frank Sumpter has spent the past few weeks reflecting on Wild On Ice's remarkable journey to somehow work through his grief over the horse's catastrophic injury just nine days before he was supposed to race in the Kentucky Derby.
Veterinarian Dr. Rebecca Butler performed an exam on a horse at Canterbury Park in Shakopee.

Horse fatality numbers for Canterbury Park, all North American tracks

May 25
Here's a look at the overall numbers since 2011 and the statistics at Canterbury Park, measured in fatalities per 1,000 starts.