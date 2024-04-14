LAS VEGAS — Tomas Hertl scored a power-play goal 1:23 into overtime, and the Vegas Golden Knights rallied from three goals down to defeat the Colorado Avalanche on Sunday.

The Knights trailed 3-0 after two periods, but William Karlsson scored twice to reach 30 goals and Ivan Barbashev once to force overtime. Adin Hill made 21 saves, but had to make only two stops in the third period.

Cale Makar had a goal and an assist for the Avalanche, who also got goals from Ross Colton and Mikko Rantanen. Alexandar Georgiev stopped 26 shots.

Vegas scored two power-play goals for the fourth time in six games.

This nationally televised game also was multiverse broadcast on truTV in which players appeared like characters, such as Bugs Bunny, Superman and Wonder Woman.

The Avalanche scored twice on their first seven shots on goal. Colton snuck in a shot from just above the goal line that trickled past Hill, and Makar scored from the slot. Colorado held the Knights to six shots on goal in the first period.

Vegas appeared to get on the scoreboard 6:57 into the second period on Hertl's redirect, but the Avalanche challenged for goaltender interference. The goal was overturned after the video review. Colorado soon after extended its lead to 3-0 on Rantanen's redirect.

The Knights, however, didn't go quietly, scoring twice in the first 6:35 of the third period when Barbashev and Karlsson found the back of the net. Karlsson tied the game with 3:37 left on a rush after a pass from Brett Howden.

Karlsson and teammate Brayden McNabb played in their 500th career games.

Avalanche: Host Edmonton on Thursday to close the regular season.

Golden Knights: Host Chicago on Tuesday.

