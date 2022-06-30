Tom Barnard, one of the most popular radio personalities in Twin Cities history, has decided to leave his KQRS morning show.

His final show is set for Dec. 23.

"Hometown hero Tom Barnard has defined morning radio stardom for the better part of many Minnesotans' lifetimes," said Brian Philips, chief content officer for Cumulus Media , which owns the classic rock station. "He is the mastermind behind tens of thousands of hours of laughter, irreverence and thought-provoking conversation. We thank Tom for the glory he has brought KQRS during his remarkable run."

Barnard signed a contract in 2020 that was supposed to keep him at the station through 2028.

""I'm still really enjoying it," Barnard told the Star Tribune at the time. ""I'm kind of hoping I've grown into being a voice of reason. I guess if you're given this voice for all these years, I should use it for some good stuff. There's all this hatred out there based on people just not agreeing with each other. What is that? It doesn't make any sense to me."

Barnard was inducted into the National Radio Hall of Fame in 2017. He has been at KQRS for 36 years. During most of that run, he has ranked as the Twin Cities' most popular radio personality.