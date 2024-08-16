Tolkkinen: African pastors bring a different perspective to Farmfest

The group heard politicians calling to crack down on illegal immigration. But these men said that keeping people out is impossible. Instead, the country needs to look at what is causing the influx of migrants. For instance, U.S. farm policy itself could be a culprit. The U.S. has been accused of dumping corn and wheat on the Mexican market at costs below production, which the Institute for Agriculture and Trade Policy, a nonprofit sustainable agriculture organization with an office in Minnesota, says has cost Mexican farmers billions of dollars.