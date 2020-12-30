LOS ANGELES – The Clippers were on a run in the second quarter Tuesday night after the Timberwolves had done an otherwise admirable job staying alive.

But as the Clippers piled up bucket after bucket, the Wolves were helpless to answer, and this 124-101 loss at Staples Center revealed one way the Wolves are going to miss Karl-Anthony Towns that will be hard to replace. When all else is failing, Towns is the kind of offensive talent that can act as a stabilizing force. When the team is making a run and the Wolves need a bucket, the Wolves can throw it into Towns and let him make a play.

A bucket can stymie a run and lift their spirits on the defensive end. When the Clippers were in the midst of a 12-0 run in the second quarter, the Wolves looked rudderless, and by the time halftime rolled around they were down 20 on their way to their second consecutive loss.

Lou Williams had 26 points for the Clippers, who were playing without Kawhi Leonard for the second consecutive game. Paul George added 18 as the Clippers shot 53.4% in their first game after a 51-point loss to Dallas. D'Angelo Russell had 22 to lead the Wolves, with only eight of those points coming in the first half when the Wolves still had a puncher's chance. It's Russell who the Wolves should be able to look to as that catalyst and run stopper but against the Lakers and Clippers, two of the best teams in the West, Russell couldn't find his footing in that role.

The Wolves started with much more verve that they had in Sunday's loss to the Lakers. With Ricky Rubio and Jarrett Culver entering the starting lineup while Josh Okogie also sat out because of a left hamstring strain, the Wolves jumped out to a 16-9 lead. One silver lining for the Wolves was the offensive assertiveness of Naz Reid, who spearheaded that early burst. Reid finished with 11 points.

The second unit couldn't hold that early as the offense and defense mutually sputtered through the rest of the quarter, which ended with the Clippers ahead 33-29.

Anthony Edwards knocked down a pair of threes as the Wolves clawed their easy back to a 39-39 tie 2 minutes, 21 seconds into the second. Then the wheels came off, and there was nobody on the Wolves who could find the emergency brake.

It started with the Clippers scoring 12 straight points out of a timeout, including threes from Reggie Jackson and Luke Kennard. That prompted a timeout from coach Ryan Saunders, but it didn't slow the Clippers, who scored 13 of the next 18 points. After a three from Patrick Beverley, the Clippers led 64-44 with 3:56 left in the first half.

Jarrett Culver, who had been off to a solid start in his first three games, went 0-for-10 and didn't score in his first start of the season. For a longer range perspective, the Wolves are 2-2 and playing without Towns and Okogie and just lost to two of the best teams in the West. But there was still a helpless feeling that emanated from each lopsided loss.

There were moments of frustration in a timeout early in the third quarter as the Wolves were powerless to stop the Clippers, who grew their lead to as much as 30 before the fourth. Then during another timeout there was resignation that this wasn't their night, just like Sunday.

After that loss, Russell said it was going to be hard for the Wolves to regroup without Towns, even though he and Towns only have played three regular-season games together since Russell came to the team in February.

"We're not used to playing without him," Russell said Sunday.

They're still trying to figure that out.