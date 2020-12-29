LOS ANGELES — After Josh Okogie left Sunday's game because of an apparent injury to his left leg, he appeared to evade an injury that would keep him out of the lineup when the team announced Okogie was just suffering from cramping.

But when Okogie had the leg looked at closer, that examination revealed a hamstring strain that will keep him out of Tuesday's game against the Clippers and possibly longer.

"That's what initially doctors thought — it was just a cramp," Saunders said. "Then further evaluation revealed it was more of a strain. … That was just the very basic timeline of how that went down."

Okogie is the second starter to suffer an injury in as many games after Karl-Anthony Towns suffered a dislocation in his left wrist in Saturday's game at Utah. Okogie landed awkwardly Sunday after going up for a layup and pounded the floor in frustration after. He needed help coming off the floor. Saunders didn't have a definite timetable for Okgoie's return but said Okogie might be able to resume basketball activities soon.

"We're hopeful that we see over the next couple of days especially, we see more improvement to where he can be doing more things coming up," Saunders said.