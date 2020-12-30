GAME RECAP

IMPACT PLAYER

Serge Ibaka, L.A.

The veteran power forward had 16 points, eight rebounds, four assists and two blocks in just 22 minutes.

BY THE NUMBERS

53 Percent shooting by the Clippers (47-for-88)

52 Percent shooting on threes by the Clippers (16-for-31)

12-0 Scoring run for L.A. in the second quarter that turned a 39-39 game into a 51-39 lead.

0-for-10 Shooting for Wolves starting forward Jarrett Culver

5-for-16 Shooting for Wolves starting guard Malik Beasley

staff reports