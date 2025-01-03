Wolves

Timberwolves-Pistons game preview: Radio-TV information, injury report, key statistics

The Wolves enter a road-heavy month with a game Saturday at Little Caesars Arena.

By Chris Hine

The Minnesota Star Tribune
January 3, 2025 at 10:11PM
Timberwolves center Rudy Gobert dunks on Celtics forward Sam Hauser on Thursday night at Target Center. (Jeff Wheeler/The Minnesota Star Tribune)

Timberwolves at Detroit Pistons

Saturday, 6 p.m., Little Caesars Arena

TV, radio: FanDuel Sports Network, iHeart app

Wolves update: They are 17-16 and eighth in the Western Conference. ... They made a minor move Friday by claiming Pacers G Tristen Newton off waivers. He’s a two-way player who was in five games for Indiana after being a second-round pick out of UConn. Daishen Nix was waived to make room. ... The Wolves have their first of nine road games in January. They won’t play consecutive games at home again until Jan. 25 and 27. ... This will be their first meeting with the Pistons, whose draft pick they have this season after the Karl-Anthony Towns trade with the Knicks. The pick is top-13 protected. ... G Anthony Edwards is shooting 39% from the field over his past seven games. The last time Edwards scored 30 in a game was Dec. 6.

Pistons update: They are 15-18 and ninth in the Eastern Conference. ... G Jaden Ivey is out at least four weeks after suffering a broken fibula. ... G Cade Cunningham is averaging 23.8 points and 9.7 assists per game, both career highs. ... Former Wolves G Malik Beasley is averaging 16.2 points per game, his best mark since the 2020-21 season with the Wolves in which he averaged 19.6 points per game as a starter. Beasley is shooting 46% from three-point range. ... Detroit ranks 19th in offensive efficiency and 20th in defensive.

Chris Hine

Sports reporter

Chris Hine is the Timberwolves reporter at the Minnesota Star Tribune.

