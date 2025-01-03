Timberwolves-Pistons game preview: Radio-TV information, injury report, key statistics

Wolves update: They are 17-16 and eighth in the Western Conference. ... They made a minor move Friday by claiming Pacers G Tristen Newton off waivers. He’s a two-way player who was in five games for Indiana after being a second-round pick out of UConn. Daishen Nix was waived to make room. ... The Wolves have their first of nine road games in January. They won’t play consecutive games at home again until Jan. 25 and 27. ... This will be their first meeting with the Pistons, whose draft pick they have this season after the Karl-Anthony Towns trade with the Knicks. The pick is top-13 protected. ... G Anthony Edwards is shooting 39% from the field over his past seven games. The last time Edwards scored 30 in a game was Dec. 6.