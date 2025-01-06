Wolves

Timberwolves-Pelicans game preview: Radio-TV information, key players, injury report

New Orleans opened the season with two victories, then went 3-29. Star forward Zion Williamson is sidelined.

By Chris Hine

The Minnesota Star Tribune
January 6, 2025 at 11:37PM
Pelicans guard Trey Murphy III, left, celebrates with guard Dejounte Murray during New Orleans' victory over the host Washington Wizards on Sunday. (Jess Rapfogel/The Associated Press)

Timberwolves at New Orleans Pelicans

Tuesday, 7 p.m., Smoothie King Center

TV, radio: FanDuel Sports North Extra, iHeart app

Pelicans update: They are 7-29 and have the worst record in the Western Conference. ... F Zion Williamson (hamstring) has not played since early December and F Brandon Ingram (ankle) has been out since early December. ... New Orleans beat Washington at home and in D.C. in their past two games, their first back-to-back victories since opening the season with two victories. ... G C.J. McCollum (22.8) leads the team in scoring. Both Williamson and Ingram were averaging more than 22 points per game as well. ... New Orleans will be rested and playing a Timberwolves team that had to travel after Monday night’s game at Target Center.

Chris Hine

Sports reporter

Chris Hine is the Timberwolves reporter at the Minnesota Star Tribune.

