WOLVES GAMEDAY

vs. Indiana Pacers, Target Center, 7 p.m. Saturday

TV; radio: BSN; iHeartRadio app

Stats and analytics: Tap here.

Pregame reading: Why the Timberwolves haven't lost consecutive games yet this season.

Chris Hine's preview:

Opening bell: Saturday's matchup pits the league's No. 1 offense in Indiana against the Wolves' No. 1 defense in a great contrast of styles. The Wolves will have a few things going in their favor — they will have the rest advantage with the Pacers playing a back-to-back, and Indiana's defense is third-worst in the league.

Watch him: Pacers guard Tyrese Haliburton has taken the league by storm in his fourth season. Haliburton is averaging 26.1 points and leads the league with 12 assists per game. He's shooting 44% from three-point range despite an unorthodox shooting form, but that hasn't proved a hindrance for him at the NBA level. He's a career 41% three-point shooter.

Injuries: The Pacers entered their game against Washington on Friday with Andrew Nembhard (right knee bone bruise) and Jalen Smith (left knee bone bruise) out. Wolves G Anthony Edwards (hip pointer) is questionable.

Forecast: The Wolves will have a slight edge thanks to the schedule, but Saturday feels like it could go in any direction. The Pacers have eight players averaging double figures and how they match up with the Wolves' defense will be something NBA fans who have followed this season closely will want to check out. If the Wolves can make Indiana work harder than it normally does to get quality looks, and limit their efficiency just a bit, the Wolves should be able to score enough points on the other end to make up for what they'll allow.

