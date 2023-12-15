Introduction: Host Michael Rand thought the Wolves might face some true adversity and a losing streak after Dallas blitzed them early in Thursday's game following a loss Monday in New Orleans. Instead, the Wolves calmly responded and won in a blowout and reaffirmed their place in the Western Conference. Plus, the Wild won but there's turmoil in the front office.

8:00: Star Tribune college basketball writer Marcus Fuller joins Rand to talk about the Gophers men's team, recruiting and the return of his Basketball Across Minnesota feature.

33:00: St. Thomas put a scare into Marquette, the Raiders went from 0 to 63 in four days and the Vikings completely reshuffled their quarterback depth chart.

Listen and subscribe to the Daily Delivery:

Apple Podcasts | Spotify | Google Podcasts | iHeartRadio

The podcast archive is here.

Questions? Comments? Long-winded diatribes about nothing in particular? E-mail me at michael.rand@startribune.com. Follow me on Twitter @RandBall and Star Tribune sports @StribSports