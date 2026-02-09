Seahawks ride their 'Dark Side' defense to a Super Bowl title, pounding the Patriots 29-13

SANTA CLARA, Calif. — The ''Dark Side'' defense carried Sam Darnold and the Seattle Seahawks to a Lombardi Trophy.
Devon Witherspoon, Derick Hall, Byron Murphy and the rest of Mike Macdonald's ferocious unit pummeled Drake Maye, and the Seahawks beat the New England Patriots 29-13 on Sunday to win the franchise's second Super Bowl.
''We never waver, man. We believe in each other. We love each other, and now we're world champions," Macdonald said.
Darnold threw a touchdown pass to AJ Barner, Kenneth Walker III ran for 135 yards and Jason Myers set a Super Bowl record by making all five of his field-goal tries.
''To do this with this team, I wouldn't want it any other way,'' Darnold said. ''So proud of our guys, our defense. I mean, I can't say enough great things about our defense, our special teams.''
Walker became the first running back to win the Super Bowl MVP award since Hall of Famer Terrell Davis did it with Denver 28 years ago.
Uchenna Nwosu punctuated a punishing defensive performance by snagging Maye's pass in the air after Witherspoon hit his arm and running it back 45 yards for a pick-6.
"We went through a lot, but we believed," Witherspoon said. "All of you all doubters out there who said all that other stuff, you all don't know what's going on in this building. We're one of one over here.''