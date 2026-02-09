Seahawks ride their 'Dark Side' defense to a Super Bowl title, pounding the Patriots 29-13

But Maye, who was runner-up to Matthew Stafford for the AP NFL MVP award in the closest race in two decades, didn't come close. He had a chance to narrow the gap, but his ill-advised pass into triple coverage was picked by Love and the Patriots trailed by 15 when they got the ball back with 5:35 left. Maye said after the game that he had a pain-relieving injection in his right shoulder, which he injured in the AFC championship win at Denver, but said it didn't affect his play.