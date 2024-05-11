NBA Western Conference semifinals

No. 2 Denver vs. No. 3 Wolves (Wolves lead series 2-1)

Game 4: 7 p.m. Sunday • Target Center

TV, radio: TNT, 100.3 FM and iHeartRadio app

Opening bell: The Nuggets had three full days in the schedule to heal, contemplate and adjust after their 106-80 loss in Game 2 at Denver and they produced a 27-point win, 117-90, led by All Star guard Jamal Murray and three-time league MVP Nikola Jokic. Each scored 24. The Wolves have one day to plan their counterpunch. The Nuggets practiced fully Thursday after falling behind in the series 2-0 at home. Coach Michael Malone showed his defending NBA champs a two-minute edited clip of "every talking head in this country saying this series is over, the Nuggets are done. It's a wrap. They're toast. … If that doesn't resonate within you as a competitor, I don't know what will." The Wolves watched film and worked out individually Saturday.

Watch him: The Wolves need a bounce-back game from All-Star G Anthony Edwards, who scored 27 and 43 in the first two games. He went 8-for-15 and scored 19 points, the best any Wolves player could do Friday. He blamed himself, but the Nuggets defense had a little something to do with it, too. "That's on me, I'll take the blame for this loss," Edwards said. "I came out with no energy at all. I thought I had it until the game started and I just was flat the entire game. I never found it. ... I can't afford to do that. I let my team, my coaches, the fans down. We still got it. They made shots. They played well. They're the defending champs. We didn't expect it to be easy. This is what we wanted. It's fun."

Injuries: The Wolves list none; notably, that means G Nickeil Alexander-Walker should be available after getting beat up running into Jokic screens. The Nuggets listed Murray, Kentavious Caldwell-Pope and Reggie Jackson as questionable before Game 3. Murray and Caldwell-Pope both started and played 37 minutes. Jackson played eight minutes off the bench.

Forecast: The Nuggets are the 30th team in NBA playoff history who have lost the first two games of a seven-game series at home; five have rallied to win it. "We still have a task to do, but it was really nice to get a win," said Murray, who followed Game 2′s 3-for-18 shooting and $100,000 fine for throwing objects on the court with a 11-for-21 night. "We know they're going to play a lot better and we're going to have to play better." Edwards did the math: "They won one game and we're going to try to win the next one. It's the first to four games, not the first to one. We'll be all right."