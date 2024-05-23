1. That's why Luka Doncic led the league in scoring

His knee hurting and the other ankle sore, Dallas star point guard Luka Doncic nonetheless did what he does Wednesday night at Target Center, orchestrating a 108-105 victory over the Timberwolves in their Western Conference final opener Wednesday night.

Doncic scored 15 of his 33 points in that fourth quarter on a night when the Wolves shot 24 more threes than the Mavs did, and made three times as many, 18-6.

And yet the Wolves lost the best-of-seven series' first game three days after they beat defending NBA champion Denver in seven games.

Doncic and backcourt mate Kyrie Irving combined to score 63 points. Jared McDaniels led the Wolves with 24 points, including six of those three-pointers.

2. Finding a way to get through Dallas' pick-and-roll

OKC shooting guard Lu Dort's defense made Doncic work in the last round and it gives both Wolves top defender Jaden McDaniels and Doncic himself something of a blueprint to follow.

Dort held down Doncic much of their series with persistence and effort fighting through every pick in a Dallas pick-and-roll offense .

On Wednesday, All NBA second-team defense pick McDaniels kept Doncic in check — until that run-filled fourth quarter. Doncic also had eight assists and six rebounds for the night.

"He can guard 1 through 5, for sure," Doncic said about McDaniels. "He's a great defender. He's definitely Top 3 (in the league). He has been doing incredible. He has long hands. He's locked in and he's going to be tough to go against."

3. Listen to Luka Doncic's body language regarding his knee?

Doncic's shrugged shoulders said more about his hurting knee that his words did when he was asked about it Wednesday after a four-day pause in the Mavs' schedule.

"I don't know, I don't know," he said. "Didn't do too much. Couple days rest. That's about it."

Doncic started, played 41 minutes and had that fourth-quarter flourish.

4. Whatever the assignment, KAT will defend

Karl Anthony Towns defended future Hall of Famers Kevin Durant and Nikola Jokic in the first two rounds. In Wednesday's Western Conference final, he mostly guarded Mavericks' three-point shooting power forward P.J. Washington.

"Whatever we need me to do," Towns said. "Whether it's guard Luka full court or guard (center Daniel) Gafford or anybody, (center Dereck) Lively or whoever it may be on their team. Just be a Swiss army knife.

5. You can't stop Uncle Drew, you can only hope to contain him

The second half of Dallas' formidable backcourt carried his team with a 24-point first half. Kyrie Irving made 11 of 14 shots he took before halftime, missed his only three-point attempt and made a couple free throws. His driving layup was good and he drew a foul, too, for a three-point play with 0.7 left before halftime.

That knocked what had been a Wolves' seven-point lead with 90 seconds left into a Wolves' 62-59 advantage.

"I've been here before," he told TNT during a first-half timeout.

6. Defensive-minded Edwards gets no respect

Each team has its own druthers about the NBA's postseason awards.

The Mavs thought former Duke center Dereck Lively II deserved better than All Rookie second team. Edwards received a mere four second-place votes and four points. Teammate Rudy Gobert received the highest vote total among the five-man first team, with 198 points.

"Only four?" Edwards asked. "That's crazy."

7. But what about Dirk?

Towns considers himself one of the best shooting big men there's been. Mavs coach Jason Kidd played with a pretty good one himself: Dirk Nowitzki, who defined the modern day "stretch" power forward.

"I think Dirk would definitely have something to say," Kidd said. "I think Dirk opened the door for a lot of bigs to become shooters. So is KAT the best big-man shooter? Only time will tell. We'll see."

In the Denver series, Towns went 13-for-33 on threes in the seven-game series. In Wednesday's Game 1, Towns went 2-for-9 on threes and 6-for-20 overall on his way to 16 points.

8. St. Paul's Sweeney headed to help Slovenia

Doncic on St. Paul's own and longtime Kidd top assistant Sean Sweeney, now on the Mavs' staff: "He does a lot. He does all the schemes. He does scouting for the defense. He talks to us. From the day he came here, he has been a great addition. I'm really happy he's on our team. He helps us a lot."

Sweeney will be an assistant coach for the Slovenia European qualifying team on which Doncic will play in July.

9. Throw out those regular-season results

The teams on Wednesday played for the seventh time this season, if you count the two games the Wolves won in their preseason openers in Dubai. In four regular-season games, Doncic and Irving played together in just one. That also was the only game the Mavs won. All four were played before the Mavs made two trade-deadline deals that transformed their frontcourt by adding length and rim protection.

"I feel like it has been a long year, looking back to Dubai, back to now," Lively said. "It's funny how we're playing the same team."

10. Wolves Back Day welcomes them back to Western Conference final

Minnesota Governor Tim Walz declared Wednesday "Wolves Back Day" with a proclamation that included 10 Whereas statements that included a hidden message.

The first letter of each Whereas contained the line uttered by young Wolves star Anthony Edwards on-air after Game 7 on Sunday to TNT's Charles Barkley.

There also are references to Kevin Garnett, Naz Reid and the Minneapolis Lakers. Hear ye, hear ye, part of it read, "Basketball has a long, rich and sometimes painful history in Minnesota" and "Young and old sports fans have a sense of optimism not often felt in Minnesota."

A bonus No. 11

12. New series, new chance for Wolves reserve Kyle Anderson?

Role players often step forth the longer the playoff last. On Wednesday, it was Wolves reserve Kyle Anderson who scored 11 points late in the first quarter to turn a one-point deficit with two minutes into a 33-27 lead by quarter's end. He went 5-for-8 in the first half, made that one three in 13 first-half minutes.

Before the game, Wolves coach Chris Finch suggested this could be a series in which Anderson finds a role.









