MINNESOTA UNITED | ANALYSIS

Over the past week, Major League Soccer has seen two examples of teams that have offloaded struggling Designated Players from Argentina.

Minnesota United's Emanuel Reynoso could be the next to go.

In the past few days, there have been reports linking him to a pair of clubs in Mexico — first FC Juárez and then, even more insistently, to Club Tijuana. The Loons declined to comment.

Reynoso has played just 30 minutes this season and rankled the team again when he went home to Argentina and missed a key appointment to resolve a green card issue, then took nearly two months to return to Minnesota.

His path out of the door could resemble either of the previous two departures of Argentinian players. On one hand, Charlotte FC just reached a deal to send misfiring striker Enzo Copetti to Rosario Central in the top Argentinian league. Copetti originally arrived before the 2023 season for a reported transfer fee of $6 million. Though terms of the deal between Charlotte and Rosario Central were not disclosed, there have been rumors from Argentina that the fee was around $4 million.

On the other hand, Austin FC cut bait on winger Emiliano Rigoni by buying out his contract, reportedly before a contract option for 2025 could automatically kick in based on the number of games he'd played for the team. Rigoni was making just over $2 million this year in guaranteed compensation, according to the MLS Players Association, and his departure opens both a Designated Player and international roster spot.

Minnesota originally paid $5 million for Reynoso when he joined the team from Boca Juniors in 2020. Like Charlotte with Copetti, the Loons may be simply trying to recoup what they can on their original investment.

If MNUFC can't find a taker, though, the team may have to consider going the same route as Austin, and consider the potential cost savings in lieu of bringing in any money in return.

Reynoso is making $2.25 million in guaranteed compensation this year, according to the Players Association. Like Rigoni, he also occupies a designated player spot and an international roster spot.

It might be better for everyone involved for Reynoso to get a fresh start. Minnesota has shown no signs of wanting to hurry the midfielder back into the fold. And he may be better off at a club where he's yet to burn any bridges.

If his departure does happen, all that's left is to find out whether it looks more like Copetti, or more like Rigoni.