The Minnesota Aurora opened their 2024 season in style, winning 8-0 on the road against the Chicago Dutch Lions to continue their unbeaten regular season streak. Now in its third season, the Aurora have never lost a regular-season game.

Sophie French started the new season's scoring in the first half, connecting in the sixth minute for an early 1-0 lead.

Giada Zhou then scored her first career goal in the 25th minute, doubling the advantage.

It was just the beginning, as Minnesota opened the second half with a flurry of four goals in a span of 15 minutes.

French scored her second of the night in the 50th minute.

Substitute Tess Werts came on during the halftime break and scored her first career goal in the 53rd minute. Werts served a pass to a waiting Mariah Nguyen on the far side of the net, assisting on Nguyen's first goal of the season. To cap off the scoring frenzy, Werts found the back of the net again, scoring off a strike from distance in the 59th minute.

"They did what we asked them to do at halftime, which was to bring creativity, a way to unblock a road block, and find different ways to challenge the players," Sporting Director and head coach Colette Montgomery said. "Tess did a phenomenal job, along with the entire squad tonight."

The Aurora's offense didn't let up, Third year returner Lydia Ruppert scored her first career goal in the 75th minute as newcomer Taylor Shell carved up two defenders to slip inside the 18-yard box and contribute on the assist. Ruppert found the back of the net again, this time with Catherine Rapp on the assist, to close out the game 8-0 in the 77th minute.

Minnesota's next game is Saturday at River Light FC. The home opener at TCO Stadium is May 30 against RKC Third Coast.