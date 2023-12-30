WOLVES GAMEDAY

vs. Los Angeles Lakers, Target Center, 7 p.m. Saturday

TV; radio: BSN; iHeartRadio app

Odds: Wolves by 4.

Pregame reading: Kyle Anderson is ready to shoot more after being reluctant to pull the trigger from outside early this season.

Opening bell: The Timberwolves (23-7) and Lakers (17-15) meet for the second time in nine days after the Wolves defeated Los Angeles 118-111 on Dec. 21. LeBron James sat out that game on the tail end of a back-to-back for the Lakers.

Watch him: James, who turned 39 on Friday, is defying time with another brilliant season. He is officially questionable because of a left knee contusion. He's averaging 25.1 points, 7.6 rebounds and 7.4 assists per game as he has kept the Lakers above .500 while they figure out their ideal lineups and rotations.

Injuries: For the Wolves, Karl-Anthony Towns is questionable because of left knee soreness. Towns has played the past two games despite being questionable. For the Lakers, besides James, Anthony Davis also is questionable because of a left ankle sprain/bone bruise. Point guard Gabe Vincent is out after left knee surgery while Cam Reddish is probable because of left groin soreness.

Forecast: The Wolves are going through a tough week after losing to Oklahoma City on the road and getting perhaps their most dissatisfied win of the season over a shorthanded Dallas team Thursday. Coach Chris Finch has been upset with the team's offense, which sounds like it is still a work in progress. The Wolves might be ripe for just their second home loss of the season.

