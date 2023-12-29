Two of the biggest areas of improvement from a season ago for the Timberwolves have been their ability to win at home and win against teams they should beat, either inferior opponents or decent teams who are missing key players.

Thursday continued both of those trends, as the Wolves defeated a Dallas team 118-110 that was without Luka Doncic and Kyrie Irving, even if this wasn't one of their better performances.

They committed 22 turnovers, 15 in the first half, and allowed an early 18-point lead to disappear before regrouping enough in the second half to come away with a win. In doing so, they improved to 23-7, 13-1 at home and continued a commendable trend of following each of their losses this season with a win.

Anthony Edwards was the main reason for this, as he finished with 44 points (12-for-23) to overcome their sloppiness on offense and leaky defense that allowed Tim Hardaway Jr. to score 32. Rudy Gobert had an efficient night on offense with 20 points on 7-for-7, 6-for-7 from the free-throw line. That helped offset a tough night for Karl-Anthony Towns, who had just 10 points on 3-for-12.

The Wolves again benefited from a team sitting out a star player against them on their home floor Thursday night, as Doncic (officially out because of left quad soreness) joined a growing list of players that includes LeBron James, Jimmy Butler, Joel Embiid, Zion Williamson, Tyrese Haliburton who didn't play against the Wolves at Target Center for largely rest and rejuvenation purposes, most of those on the second night of a back to back, as Dallas was.

Irving also wasn't in uniform for Dallas, but Irving hasn't played since Dec. 8 as he recovers from a heel injury.

The Wolves opened the night as they should against a team in that state, with a 20-6 opening burst that had the crowd on its feet multiple times. Edwards keyed that start with 14. The Wolves were 13-for-20 in the first quarter, the only blemish was five turnovers.

That only got worse in the second quarter.

Ten second-quarter turnovers contributed to a Wolves let down that allowed Dallas back in it. The Mavericks went on a 13-1 run in the later stages of the quarter as Hardaway finished with 14 first-half points. Dallas cut the Wolves' lead down to 54-51 before the Wolves took a 61-56 lead into halftime with 15 first-half turnovers for more turnovers than misses (14).

Dallas continued its push in the third and took a 72-71 lead, its first since 3-0. But Edwards got going again with another 16 in the third as the Wolves went on a 15-3 run to regain control. He was up to 38 points by the start of the fourth.

The Wolves never pulled away in the fourth, but they didn't let Dallas get within more than five in the final nine minutes. A Mike Conley three gave the Wolves a 115-106 lead with 1 minute, 40 seconds to play and enough breathing room for the win.