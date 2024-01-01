WOLVES GAMEDAY

at New York Knicks, 2 p.m. Monday at Madison Square Garden

TV; radio: BSN; iHeartRadio app

Stats and analytics: Tap here.

Odds: Wolves by 1½ points.

Pregame reading: Two moments where emotions got the better of the Timberwolves in Saturday's victory over Lakers.

Opening bell: The Wolves left Minnesota immediately after Saturday's win over the Lakers to avoid having to deal with the logistics of getting to Manhattan on New Year's Eve. They'll face the Knicks Monday afternoon for the second time after beating them 117-100 at Target Center on Nov. 20. But the Knicks are different this time around after trading R.J. Barrett and Immanuel Quickley to the Raptors for O.G. Anunoby.

Watch him: Jalen Brunson continues to improve for the Knicks. He's averaging 25.9 points per game on an uber-efficient 45% three-point shooting. Brunson is 12th in the NBA in offensive win shares, according to Basketball Reference.

Injuries: For the Wolves, no regular contributors were on their injury report. For the Knicks, Mitchell Robinson is out after left ankle surgery and Malachi Flynn is out because of a sprained right ankle.

Forecast: Monday's game is hard to handicap. How will the Knicks look assuming Anunoby plays? You might expect some adjustment in chemistry for the Knicks as they adapt to their new arrival. How will each team respond to a mid-afternoon start time, when they might otherwise be napping on a game day? The Wolves are still working through issues on offense, but their defense looked good against the Lakers. If that can travel, the Wolves will have a chance for another road win. If it doesn't, the Knicks are the likely winners.

