Before the season began, the Timberwolves talked at length about the need to be a more mature team. That was the fatal flaw of last season's team, which lost several games it should have won and had a fight between teammates, plus a key injury to Jaden McDaniels on the final day of the regular season for punching a wall.

For most of the season, they have matured, and their 24-7 record is proof. However, there were a couple moments of immaturity that crept back in an emotional 108-106 victory over the Lakers on Saturday night.

First, there was Anthony Edwards refusing to come out of the game after picking up his third foul with 27.9 seconds remaining in the second quarter. Coach Chris Finch sent Mike Conley back into the game for Edwards, who just remained with his back to the bench and hands on his knees. Confusion set in for a few moments on the court until Nickeil Alexander-Walker ran off while Edwards remained.

Finch didn't feel much like discussing the incident after the game.

"I wanted to sub him out. He stayed in," Finch said. "It's been addressed and there will be no more comment about it."

Conley said Edwards spoke to the team about it after the game.

"It's big on him to recognize when he's done something that's a little off or wrong," Conley said. "Coach just wants to win, we all want to win, we're all going to do what we can to do that. We just gotta keep moving forward."

Edwards has always praised Finch's coaching throughout his career and the two have a relationship where they can communicate openly and honestly with each other. Edwards respects how hard Finch coach's him and how that has helped the Wolves function as a team, when Finch can hold the best players accountable.

Edwards seemed to realize his mistake after the game, and said he and Finch were moving forward.

"That was my fault. Never want to do that to Finchy," Edwards said. "Man, he's a great coach. We talked about it. He knows I love him, he loves me. He told me at halftime. We talked about it. I wanted to stay in. I wanted the last shot of the half or be able to create the last shot, and his reasoning was he didn't want me to get a fourth foul or anything. Which he was right. So that was my fault."

That wasn't the only moment of immaturity for the Wolves. McDaniels' temper came roaring back at an inopportune time. The Wolves had a seven-point lead in the final minute when McDaniels fouled out guarding LeBron James, who hit the bucket with 31.1 seconds to play. McDaniels also earned a technical from official Tony Brothers after the call.

The two free throws on top of the basket enabled the Lakers to score four points on that trip down the floor to make it a one-possession game. The Wolves managed to hold on for the victory, but that technical made things closer than they should have been.

McDaniels said in the offseason he was using a meditation app to help him control his anger in those moments, since that's what cost him his availability in the playoffs last season.

After the game, Finch was asked if this was another learning moment for McDaniels, who finished with six points.

"I would sure hope so," Finch said. "He's been good for the bulk of the season with his emotional control, but this is an inexcusable one, for sure."