Tim Walz is still introducing himself to voters. Here are things to know about Harris' VP pick

Walz's elevation has revived conservative criticism of his departure from the Minnesota National Guard. He retired in 2005 with 24 total years of service to run for Congress, knowing his unit could get deployed to Iraq, but three months before it got the official order. Walz legally had the right to retire, but it doesn't sit well with some of his critics that he left when he did. The Harris campaign counters that Walz continued to serve by being a ''tireless advocate for our men and women in uniform'' while in Congress.