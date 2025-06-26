Gun control crusader and former US Rep. Carolyn McCarthy dead at 81

Former U.S. Rep. Carolyn McCarthy, who successfully ran for Congress in 1996 as a crusader for gun control after a mass shooting on a New York commuter train left her husband dead and her son severely wounded, has died. She was 81.
News of her death was shared Thursday by several elected officials on her native Long Island and by Jay Jacobs, chair of the New York State Democratic Committee. Details about her death were not immediately available.
McCarthy went from political novice to one of the nation's leading advocates for gun control legislation in the aftermath of the 1993 Long Island Rail Road massacre. However, the suburban New York Democrat found limited success against the National Rifle Association and other Second Amendment advocates.
McCarthy announced in June 2013 that she was undergoing treatment for lung cancer. She announced her retirement in January 2014.
''Mom dedicated her life to transforming personal tragedy into a powerful mission of public service,'' her son, Kevin McCarthy, who survived the shooting, told Newsday. ''As a tireless advocate, devoted mother, proud grandmother and courageous leader, she changed countless lives for the better. Her legacy of compassion, strength and purpose will never be forgotten.''
New York Gov. Kathy Hochul directed flags on all state government buildings to be flown at half-staff in honor of the congresswoman on Friday.
''Representative Carolyn McCarthy was a strong advocate for gun control and an even more fierce leader,'' Hochul said.
Democratic U.S. Rep. Tom Suozzi said the nation has ''lost a fierce champion.''