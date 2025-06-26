Prosecutors tell judge government plans to initiate removal proceedings against Kilmar Abrego Garcia

Federal prosecutors told a judge Thursday that the government plans to initiate removal proceedings against Kilmar Abrego Garcia and to deport him to a country that is not El Salvador upon his release.
But the prosecutors also said that they would comply with all court orders and that they're plans are not imminent.
Attorneys for Abrego Garcia earlier asked a federal judge in Maryland to order his return to that state when he is released from jail in Tennessee, an arrangement that would prevent likely attempts by immigration officials to quickly deport Abrego Garcia.
The Maryland construction worker became a flashpoint over President Donald Trump's immigration policies after he was mistakenly deported to his native El Salvador in March. He's been in jail in Tennessee since he was returned to the U.S. on June 7 to face federal charges of human smuggling.
U.S. Magistrate Judge Barbara Holmes in Nashville has ruled that Abrego Garcia has a right to be released while awaiting trial. But she decided Wednesday to keep him in custody for at least a few more days over concerns that U.S. immigration officials would swiftly try to deport him again.
Abrego Garcia's attorneys in Maryland, where his wife is suing the Trump administration over his March deportation, have offered up a possible solution. They've asked the federal judge overseeing the lawsuit to direct the government to bring him to Maryland while he awaits trial in Tennessee.
''If this Court does not act swiftly, then the Government is likely to whisk Abrego Garcia away to some place far from Maryland,'' Abrego Garcia's attorneys wrote in their request to U.S. District Judge Paula Xinis in Greenbelt.
Abrego Garcia lived in Maryland, just outside Washington, with his American wife and children for more than a decade. His deportation violated a U.S. immigration judge's order in 2019 that barred his expulsion to his native country. The judge had found that Abrego Garcia faced a credible threat from gangs who had terrorized him and his family.